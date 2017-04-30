Rx 1.1 NES Update Release (Ressurectionxtras Update)

Rx 1.1 NES Update Release(ressurectionxtras 1.0 nes update)

bu used2brx





Instructions.



If you have the Rx 1.0 setup on your Xbox already, this was made to work with it with ease. Just copy the enclosed "Media" folder to your root F:\ Drive on your XBox and everyting will copy where it needs to go. As long as your NES emulators point to the proper directories already, you will have Box/Cart/Title/Action artwork and movies for all of the games working in both MednafenX and NestopiaX.



If you are not using the file structure established in the Rx 1.0 release years ago, you will need to figure out yourself where you need to put all of these to get them to run properly.



Also included in this release are a zip with the synopsis files for the games. These will need to go in your "Synopsis" folder wherever you have MednafenX installed on your XBox.





Included in this release are the 8 following NES games:

Dooly Bravo Land - A Korean Game (Patched with the Mapper 2 hack to work on both emulators)

Dreamworld Pogie - The Oliver Twins UK Game

Happily Ever After - Prototype game that never got an official release

Mystery World Dizzy - The Oliver Twins UK Game

ROM City Rampage - NES version of Retro City Rampage

Super Mario Bros Special - Nice hack of SMB

Wonderland Dizzy - The Oliver Twins UK Game

Zelda - The Legend of Link - Amazing hack of The Legend of Zelda (patched to the early 2017 update release)







NOTES about compatibility:

ROM City Rampage does not have any sound or music. It is a stripped down version of Retro City Rampage that did not have any, so the emulator is playing it as it was designed.



Zelda - The Legend of Link only works in NestopiaX. You will only get a grey screen in MednafenXnes.