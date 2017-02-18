WinArcadia 24.54 and AmiArcadia 24.53 released

AmiArcadia 24.53 (AmigaOS 3): 18 February 2017
AmiArcadia 24.53 (AmigaOS 4): 18 February 2017
AmiArcadia 24.52 (MorphOS): 27 December 2016
Super Bug Advance 1.3 (GBA): 11 September 2009
AmiArcadia and WinArcadia are multi-emulators of these machines:
* Emerson Arcadia 2001 console family (Bandai, Emerson, Grandstand,
Intervision, Leisure-Vision, Leonardo, MPT-03, Ormatu, Palladium, Poppy,
Robdajet, Tele-Fever, Tempest, Tryom, Tunix, etc.) (1982);
* Interton VC 4000 console family (Acetronic, Fountain, Interton,
Prinztronic, Radofin, Rowtron, Voltmace, Waddington, etc.) (c. 1978);
* Elektor TV Games Computer (1979);
* PIPBUG- and BINBUG-based machines (Electronics Australia 77up2 and
78up5, Signetics Adaptable Board Computer, Eurocard 2650, etc.) (c.
1977-1978);
* Signetics Instructor 50 trainer (1978);
* Central Data 2650 computer (1977);
* Astro Wars, Galaxia, Laser Battle and Lazarian coin-ops by Zaccaria
(1979-1981);
* Malzak 1 and 2 coin-ops by Kitronix (c. 1980);
* Chaos 2 computer (1983);
* Dolphin trainer (1977);
* PHUNSY computer (c. 1980);
* AY-3-8550/8600-based Pong systems (c. 1976-1977);
* Ravensburger Selbstbaucomputer aka 2650 Minimal Computer trainer (1984);
* MIKIT 2650 trainer (1978); and
* VTech Type-right machine (1985).
Features include: ReAction GUI, load/save snapshots, windowed and full-
screen modes, CPU tracing, trainer, drag and drop support, graphics
scaling, automatic load/save of configuration/game, keyboard/joystick/
gamepad/paddle/mouse/trackball support, autofire, turbo mode, gameplay
recording/playback, PAL/NTSC modes, sprite demultiplexing, help windows,
source code, debugger, frame skipping, redefinable keys, save screenshots
(4 supported formats), ARexx port, network play (IPv4 and IPv6), real-time
monitor, locale support, game selection sidebar, text-to-speech, printer
output, artefacting, support for ZIPped games, clipboard support, palette
editor, tone retuning, high score management, force feedback, sprite
editor, 3D, assembler, CALM support.
The supported languages are currently English, Dutch, French, German,
Greek, Italian, Russian and Spanish.
Changes since V24.53:
* Bug fixes.
No release of AmiArcadia 24.54 is needed or planned.
http://amigan.1emu.net/releases/
http://amigan.yatho.com/
Edited by Minuous, Today, 01:39 PM.