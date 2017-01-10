CoinOPS 8 Standalone R6 (new update)

CoinOPS 8 Standalone R6 Released



Added robotron and/or point and shoot controls for Ikari Warriors

Added robotron and/or point and shoot controls for TNKIII

Added robotron and/or point and shoot controls for Victory Road

Added robotron and/or point and shoot controls for Guerrilla Wars

Added robotron and/or point and shoot controls for Heavy Barrel

Added robotron and/or point and shoot controls for Midnight Resistance



Just testing Heavy Barrel and wow its so much fun now...100 times better...plus it the last of the big names to get the controls 100 percent intuative...forgotten worlds, heavy barrel, ikari warriors, guerrilla wars and more now are so much fun to play...this has been years in the making to make these just perfect and its arrived



Added Hangzo

Fixed Tatio F2 Graphics for most games in the driver

Speed up 19xx

Tweaked new enhanced video core

Alcon slight alteration

Slap Fight slight alteration

Added Virtua Formula

Fixed Wing War

Fixed Starwars Arcade a bit as well

Fixed Fire Shark Sound

Fixed Vimana Sound

Fixed Taki Taki Sound

Fixed Great Swordsman

Fixed Joshi Volleyball



Added Support for

AMS_HireHare

AXL_AtArionLine

C64_BarnsleyBadger

C64_Gravitrix

C64_LetsInvade

C64_Moonspire

C64_MyLife

C64_ParadroidRedux

C64_Soulless2

C64_Yogi3

C64_Yoomp64

DOX_AirPuck

DOX_AmbisTheLion

DOX_AsciiDoom

DOX_BeyondTheAbyss

DOX_BlackZone

DOX_BongBong

DOX_Breakline

DOX_Brokeout

DOX_BubblePop

DOX_BurbsThe

DOX_BuzzardBait

DOX_CJElephantAntics

DOX_CJUSA

DOX_Cobra

DOX_Comando

DOX_CosmologyofKyoto

DOX_DarkSide

DOX_Day4Icarus

DOX_Day5AssualtDragon

DOX_DeepII

DOX_DeepSeaDiver

DOX_DelvionStarInt

DOX_DemonBlue

DOX_Desperado2

DOX_Dokkaebiga

DOX_DragonSpirit

DOX_DrakeSnake

DOX_DrSleeptite

DOX_Eardis

DOX_EddyCo

DOX_Egawalls

DOX_ElectronicPopple

DOX_EojjeonjiJoheun

DOX_EoluiMoheom

DOX_Eracha

DOX_Evolution

DOX_FatherWorld

DOX_Fatman

DOX_FinalOrbit

DOX_FoxRanger

DOX_FoxRangerII

DOX_Gloriana

DOX_GoldenEagle

DOX_GoSimulator

DOX_Graviton

DOX_GStonesIII

DOX_GunBlaze

DOX_HammerHead

DOX_HuckleberryHHC

DOX_Hugo

DOX_Hunchback

DOX_Hunchback96

DOX_Hurdles

DOX_IljimaeJeon

DOX_IllusionBlaze

DOX_InterceptorThe

DOX_JoeBladeII

DOX_KingdomsofGermany

DOX_KungFuLouie

DOX_LalaPrologue

DOX_LastKnightThe

DOX_LittleFighter

DOX_Lychnis

DOX_Madman

DOX_MagicMaycabs

DOX_MaidStory

DOX_Mule

DOX_MysteriousSong

DOX_Navjet

DOX_NocturnalIllusion

DOX_OlmangJP

DOX_OperationHarrier

DOX_PostmanPat3

DOX_Powball

DOX_Powerdrome

DOX_RathTha

DOX_RevengeMutantCamels

DOX_RiverRaid

DOX_SantaXmasCaper

DOX_ShultzsTreasure

DOX_Sidewalk

DOX_SilentShadow

DOX_SkiJumpInternational

DOX_SkyRica

DOX_SpeedZone

DOX_Stilhunt

DOX_StreetFMan

DOX_SuperSilverbrothers

DOX_TakingCareOB

DOX_TerraProbe

DOX_Tilt

DOX_TipisAdventure

DOX_Tour91

DOX_Trantor

DOX_Tronic

DOX_TurboChampions

DOX_TwinBlok

DOX_UntimaIX

DOX_Utizurk

DOX_Vectorball

DOX_WildStreets

DOX_WorldQuest

DOX_Xiphos

DOX_XiYouJi

DOX_Yumemi

DOX_ZipmanIII

DOX_Zyclunt

GB_DesertBus

GB_Run

GB_SoupRaiders

GG_ChampionshipHockey

GG_CheeseCatAstropheGonzales

GG_DoraemonWakuWakuPocketParadise

GG_F1WorldChampionshipEdition

GG_FromTVSlamDunk

GG_GanbareGorby

GG_IchidantRGG

GG_JangPungII

GG_JLeagueGGProStriker94

GG_JLeagueSoccerDreamEleven

GG_JungleStrike

GG_KaitouSaintTail

GG_KenyuuDensetsuYaiba

GG_KishinDoujiZenki

GG_PowerDrive

GG_SmurfsTravelWorld

GG_StreetHero

GG_TaisenMahjongHaoPai

GG_TaisenMahjongHaoPai2

GG_WildSnake

MDRIVE_JesseVentura

MDRIVE_Vixen357

MDRIVECD_SuperStrikeTrilogy

MSX_1942_2

MSX_Aardrijkskunde

MSX_Aliensyndrome

MSX_AMaldicaoDaVilaSinistra

MSX_amotos

MSX_androgynus

MSX_ARealTimeRole

MSX_Sector88

NES_FamilyCircuit

NES_IgoKRT

NES_LalaTheMagical

NES_LastArmageddon

NES_RailroadBaron

NES_RussianRoulette

NES_SaiyuukiWorld

NES_SukebanDekaIII

SMS_MonkeyLad

SMS_Sonic2Re

SMS_SpaceHawks

SMS_TailsAdSMSd

X68_Quarth

XBOX_XBREW_AbbayeX