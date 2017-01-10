CoinOPS 8 Standalone R6 (new update)

CoinOPS 8 Standalone R6 Released
Added robotron and/or point and shoot controls for Ikari Warriors
Added robotron and/or point and shoot controls for TNKIII
Added robotron and/or point and shoot controls for Victory Road
Added robotron and/or point and shoot controls for Guerrilla Wars
Added robotron and/or point and shoot controls for Heavy Barrel
Added robotron and/or point and shoot controls for Midnight Resistance
Just testing Heavy Barrel and wow its so much fun now...100 times better...plus it the last of the big names to get the controls 100 percent intuative...forgotten worlds, heavy barrel, ikari warriors, guerrilla wars and more now are so much fun to play...this has been years in the making to make these just perfect and its arrived
Added Hangzo
Fixed Tatio F2 Graphics for most games in the driver
Speed up 19xx
Tweaked new enhanced video core
Alcon slight alteration
Slap Fight slight alteration
Added Virtua Formula
Fixed Wing War
Fixed Starwars Arcade a bit as well
Fixed Fire Shark Sound
Fixed Vimana Sound
Fixed Taki Taki Sound
Fixed Great Swordsman
Fixed Joshi Volleyball
Added Support for
AMS_HireHare
AXL_AtArionLine
C64_BarnsleyBadger
C64_Gravitrix
C64_LetsInvade
C64_Moonspire
C64_MyLife
C64_ParadroidRedux
C64_Soulless2
C64_Yogi3
C64_Yoomp64
DOX_AirPuck
DOX_AmbisTheLion
DOX_AsciiDoom
DOX_BeyondTheAbyss
DOX_BlackZone
DOX_BongBong
DOX_Breakline
DOX_Brokeout
DOX_BubblePop
DOX_BurbsThe
DOX_BuzzardBait
DOX_CJElephantAntics
DOX_CJUSA
DOX_Cobra
DOX_Comando
DOX_CosmologyofKyoto
DOX_DarkSide
DOX_Day4Icarus
DOX_Day5AssualtDragon
DOX_DeepII
DOX_DeepSeaDiver
DOX_DelvionStarInt
DOX_DemonBlue
DOX_Desperado2
DOX_Dokkaebiga
DOX_DragonSpirit
DOX_DrakeSnake
DOX_DrSleeptite
DOX_Eardis
DOX_EddyCo
DOX_Egawalls
DOX_ElectronicPopple
DOX_EojjeonjiJoheun
DOX_EoluiMoheom
DOX_Eracha
DOX_Evolution
DOX_FatherWorld
DOX_Fatman
DOX_FinalOrbit
DOX_FoxRanger
DOX_FoxRangerII
DOX_Gloriana
DOX_GoldenEagle
DOX_GoSimulator
DOX_Graviton
DOX_GStonesIII
DOX_GunBlaze
DOX_HammerHead
DOX_HuckleberryHHC
DOX_Hugo
DOX_Hunchback
DOX_Hunchback96
DOX_Hurdles
DOX_IljimaeJeon
DOX_IllusionBlaze
DOX_InterceptorThe
DOX_JoeBladeII
DOX_KingdomsofGermany
DOX_KungFuLouie
DOX_LalaPrologue
DOX_LastKnightThe
DOX_LittleFighter
DOX_Lychnis
DOX_Madman
DOX_MagicMaycabs
DOX_MaidStory
DOX_Mule
DOX_MysteriousSong
DOX_Navjet
DOX_NocturnalIllusion
DOX_OlmangJP
DOX_OperationHarrier
DOX_PostmanPat3
DOX_Powball
DOX_Powerdrome
DOX_RathTha
DOX_RevengeMutantCamels
DOX_RiverRaid
DOX_SantaXmasCaper
DOX_ShultzsTreasure
DOX_Sidewalk
DOX_SilentShadow
DOX_SkiJumpInternational
DOX_SkyRica
DOX_SpeedZone
DOX_Stilhunt
DOX_StreetFMan
DOX_SuperSilverbrothers
DOX_TakingCareOB
DOX_TerraProbe
DOX_Tilt
DOX_TipisAdventure
DOX_Tour91
DOX_Trantor
DOX_Tronic
DOX_TurboChampions
DOX_TwinBlok
DOX_UntimaIX
DOX_Utizurk
DOX_Vectorball
DOX_WildStreets
DOX_WorldQuest
DOX_Xiphos
DOX_XiYouJi
DOX_Yumemi
DOX_ZipmanIII
DOX_Zyclunt
GB_DesertBus
GB_Run
GB_SoupRaiders
GG_ChampionshipHockey
GG_CheeseCatAstropheGonzales
GG_DoraemonWakuWakuPocketParadise
GG_F1WorldChampionshipEdition
GG_FromTVSlamDunk
GG_GanbareGorby
GG_IchidantRGG
GG_JangPungII
GG_JLeagueGGProStriker94
GG_JLeagueSoccerDreamEleven
GG_JungleStrike
GG_KaitouSaintTail
GG_KenyuuDensetsuYaiba
GG_KishinDoujiZenki
GG_PowerDrive
GG_SmurfsTravelWorld
GG_StreetHero
GG_TaisenMahjongHaoPai
GG_TaisenMahjongHaoPai2
GG_WildSnake
MDRIVE_JesseVentura
MDRIVE_Vixen357
MDRIVECD_SuperStrikeTrilogy
MSX_1942_2
MSX_Aardrijkskunde
MSX_Aliensyndrome
MSX_AMaldicaoDaVilaSinistra
MSX_amotos
MSX_androgynus
MSX_ARealTimeRole
MSX_Sector88
NES_FamilyCircuit
NES_IgoKRT
NES_LalaTheMagical
NES_LastArmageddon
NES_RailroadBaron
NES_RussianRoulette
NES_SaiyuukiWorld
NES_SukebanDekaIII
SMS_MonkeyLad
SMS_Sonic2Re
SMS_SpaceHawks
SMS_TailsAdSMSd
X68_Quarth
XBOX_XBREW_AbbayeX
