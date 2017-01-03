MAMEoXtras v1.20.u3 (new update)

MAMEoXtras v1.20.u3

by gamezfan













whats new



Thunder Blade (Now Playable)

Turbo Outrun (Now Playable)

Hangzo (Now Playable)

Super Hang-On (Official Version) (Now Playable)

Limited Edition Hang-On (Now Playable)

A.B. Cop (Now Playable)

Racing Hero (Now Playable)

Super Monaco GP (Now Playable) (Some GFX Niggles)

Galaxy Force 2 (Now Playable)

G-LOC Air Battle (Now Playable)

Power Drift (Now Playable)

Rail Chase (Now Playable)

Strike Fighter (Now Playble)

Action Fighter (Now Playable)

Line Of Fire (Now Playable)

Dunk Shot (Now Playable)

MVP (Now Playable)

Passing Shot (Official Version) (Now Playable)

Undercover Cops Alpha Renewal Version (Now Playable)

Wing War (Now Playable)

Star Wars Arcade (Now Somewhat Playable)

Joshi Volleyball (Now Playable)

Schmeiser Robo (Now Playable)

Fire Shark (Now With Proper Sound)

Vimana (Now With Proper Sound)

Solitary Fighter (Now Playable)

Violence Fight (Now Playable)





PLEASE NOTE!!!



Like the Sega System 24 games the newly supported Sega games above take a little

while to bootup after loading this is normal so be patient till they load, i've also removed

the samples for Fire Shark and Vimana as they are no longer required plus this shaves a

fair bit of the DL size.





Huge Taito F2 update many graphical improvements and fixes for the following games.......



Metal Black

Growl

Gun & Fronter

Liquid Kids

Pulirula

Super Space Invaders 91

The Ninja Kids

Thunder Fox

Galmedes

Final Blow

Don Doko Don

Mega Blast

Cameltry

Football Champ

Euro Champ 92

Solitary Fighter

Dead Connection

Dino Rex

Drift Out



general fixes and improvements



Fixed some sprite problems in Gunforce II

Fixed a sprite overwrite issue in Ghosts N Goblins

Fixed some graphical niggles in Great Swordsman

Fixed a sprite lag problem in Rohga Armor Force

Slowdown issues are gone in Solitary Fighter and Violenece Fight