registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { return; } public function replaceOutput($output, $key) { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicView($output, $key); } } ?>registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicViewJS(); } } ?> CoinOPS 8 Standalone R5 Happy New Years 2017 (new update) - CoinOPS - 1Emulation.com

Jump to content

Welcome to 1Emulation.com
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. This message will be removed once you have signed in.
Login to Account Create an Account
Photo

CoinOPS 8 Standalone R5 Happy New Years 2017 (new update)

- - - - -
Started by fumanchu , Today, 12:48 AM

  • Please log in to reply
No replies to this topic

#1
fumanchu
Posted Today, 12:48 AM

fumanchu

    Posting Freak

  • Ultra Staff Members
  • 4,314 posts
  • Gender:Male
  • Interests:everything and anything in between.

CoinOPS 8 Standalone R5 Happy New Years 2017
by britneyspairs

CoinOPS 8 Standalone R5 Happy New Years 2017 Released (for CoinOPS 8 R5 users only as a happy new years gift)

This will update all your favourite SNK games to use both point and shoot commando controls like before but also robotron controls for aiming and shooting....so much fun and never done before anywhere...100 times more intuitive than anything else on the xbox and it looks nicer in HD enhanced and even scanlines....also speed these up as there was slow down in the mame 84 core...ive noticed heaps of games have slow down and can fixed in a new version no more slow mamedox

Overwite and enjoy let me know if you like it and also what games you want like this

also fixes about 10 other drivers with minor glitch's in graphics, sound or dips...these are minor and hard to see..

Supports

Forgotten Worlds
Ikari Warriors
Guerrilla Wars
TNK III
Victory Roads



link
http://www10.zippyshare.com/v/eX3d0c84/file.html

Back to CoinOPS


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. 1Emulation.com
  2. Emulators / Homebrew / Modding on Gaming Systems (Consoles, Handhelds)
  3. Microsoft Systems
  4. XBOX Hacks [/xbox]
  5. CoinOPS