WinUAEX Lite AND WinUAEX Amiga Emulator port for XBox v19b2 (new update)

WinUAEX Lite AND WinUAEX Amiga Emulator port for XBox v19b2
by madmab
info
* Floppy volume speed was resetting to 100% when loading old Winuaex game configurations. Fixed.
link
http://www72.zippyshare.com/v/pCfcmNCu/file.html
Jump to content
WinUAEX Lite AND WinUAEX Amiga Emulator port for XBox v19b2
by madmab
info
* Floppy volume speed was resetting to 100% when loading old Winuaex game configurations. Fixed.
http://www72.zippyshare.com/v/pCfcmNCu/file.html
0 members, 1 guests, 0 anonymous users