WinUAEX Lite AND WinUAEX Amiga Emulator port for XBox v19b2 (new update)

Started by fumanchu , Dec 31 2016 03:14 PM

fumanchu
Posted 31 December 2016 - 03:14 PM

fumanchu

WinUAEX Lite AND WinUAEX Amiga Emulator port for XBox v19b2
by madmab

* Floppy volume speed was resetting to 100% when loading old Winuaex game configurations. Fixed.



http://www72.zippyshare.com/v/pCfcmNCu/file.html

