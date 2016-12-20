registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { return; } public function replaceOutput($output, $key) { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicView($output, $key); } } ?>registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicViewJS(); } } ?> CoinOPS 8 R5 (new update) - CoinOPS - 1Emulation.com

CoinOPS 8 R5 (new update)

Started by fumanchu , Dec 20 2016 12:07 AM

fumanchu
Posted 20 December 2016 - 12:07 AM

fumanchu

CoinOPS 8 R5
by britneyspairs


Updated the Display Enhancement code (More Colourful, Brighter, Sharper screen picture)
Tested and fixed all games
Fixed memory management for new video buffer code
more bug fixes
Fixed old video bugs in vector graphics games
Fixed all color Platte types as two where broken in mame 84 code
Added Final Burn core true scanlines
Added Megadrive true scanlines
Added SNES true scanlines
Fixed smooth walking on diagonal surfaces on Sunset Raiders
Fixed Graphics in Gun Force 2 and other games in driver
Added Saves Backup for MSX and MSX2




links
http://www1.zippyshare.com/v/1loNb16F/file.html
http://www86.zippyshare.com/v/zJKg0RUG/file.html
http://www70.zippyshare.com/v/iFp2azF3/file.html

