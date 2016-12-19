registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { return; } public function replaceOutput($output, $key) { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicView($output, $key); } } ?>registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicViewJS(); } } ?> Battle System offline - Gossip Café [/offtopic] - 1Emulation.com

Battle System offline

Started by miskie , Dec 19 2016 01:56 AM

miskie
Posted 19 December 2016 - 01:56 AM

Something went very, very wrong regarding the battle system mod - It is currently offline until such time as its reinstalled, and re enabled.

 

Apologies for the issues.

 

-M.


Robert
Posted 19 December 2016 - 03:01 AM

That's sad... hopefully it can be fixed soon. :sad:

Robert
Posted 19 December 2016 - 03:02 AM

Also, when I make a post, the screen gets screwed up until I press F5.

miskie
Posted 19 December 2016 - 03:20 AM

Yes, all related to the battle mod, sadly.

Jitway
Posted 19 December 2016 - 05:27 PM

Well crap so much for making it to level 3000. 


Alpha
Posted 20 December 2016 - 03:47 AM

More than likely with the next update we won't have the battle mod anymore. Sadly, it hasn't been updated for IPB4.


Robert
Posted Yesterday, 09:22 AM

Oh well... no need to visit any more than once a day...

Still got that crap at the top of the screen, and still have to press F5 after making a post.

Jitway
Posted Yesterday, 07:41 PM

More than likely with the next update we won't have the battle mod anymore. Sadly, it hasn't been updated for IPB4.

POOP!


