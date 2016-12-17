registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { return; } public function replaceOutput($output, $key) { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicView($output, $key); } } ?>registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicViewJS(); } } ?> 2016-12-17 Recent Releases - Gaming and Tech News [/gtech] - 1Emulation.com

Jump to content

Welcome to 1Emulation.com
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. This message will be removed once you have signed in.
Login to Account Create an Account
Photo

2016-12-17 Recent Releases

- - - - -
Started by Robert , Dec 17 2016 08:15 AM

  • Please log in to reply
No replies to this topic

#1
Robert
Posted 17 December 2016 - 08:15 AM

Robert

    Alchemist

  • User Admin
  • 11,205 posts
  • Gender:Male
  • Location:Land of Oz !!
* Atari++ 1.81 - http://www.xl-projec.../downloads.html

* Mark5 1.4.5 [BML3] - http://s-sasaji.ddo....k5/download.htm

* ubee512 5.8.0 [Microbee] - http://www.microbee-...php?f=22&t=2003

* fceux build 3324 (2016-12-13) [NES] - http://www.fceux.com/web/download.html

* iNES 4.7 [NES] - http://fms.komkon.org/iNES/

* pfeMAME 1.003 [FE] - https://sourceforge....mame/rss?path=/
Back to Gaming and Tech News [/gtech]


1 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 1 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. 1Emulation.com
  2. Welcome to 1Emulation! Serving The Scene Since 2002.
  3. 1Emulation.com Newsroom [/news]
  4. Gaming and Tech News [/gtech]