We've had trouble lately with sending validation emails to new members who are signing up.
Those members will be validated manually, so if you missed your email, try logging in with the userid and password you entered when you signed up.
It can take up to 2 days (but usually less than 1) to get validated.
Don't give up!
Welcome to 1Emulation.comRegister now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. This message will be removed once you have signed in.
Login to Account Create an Account
Email validation problems
Started by Robert , May 24 2016 11:48 AM
0 user(s) are reading this topic
0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users