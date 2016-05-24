registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { return; } public function replaceOutput($output, $key) { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicView($output, $key); } } ?>registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicViewJS(); } } ?> Email validation problems - Emulator Releases [/emu] - 1Emulation.com

Email validation problems

Started by Robert , May 24 2016 11:48 AM

Robert
Posted 24 May 2016 - 11:48 AM

We've had trouble lately with sending validation emails to new members who are signing up.

Those members will be validated manually, so if you missed your email, try logging in with the userid and password you entered when you signed up.

It can take up to 2 days (but usually less than 1) to get validated.

Don't give up!
