has anyone been able to get 4 player working with mega bomberman on genesis? the first controller moves players 1 3 and 4 while the second controller controls 2 as it should. seems like maybe a multitap plugin or something of the sort isn't working correctly. for now i'm playing bomberman 94.
mega bomberman 4 player
Started by Eliaslear , May 16 2016 05:06 AM
#1
Posted 16 May 2016 - 05:06 AM
#2
Posted Today, 04:05 PM
hi, do you mean with coinops? which version? i think the only 4player games i've succeeded to play is with neogensplus not with coinops.
