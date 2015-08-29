registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { return; } public function replaceOutput($output, $key) { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicView($output, $key); } } ?>registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicViewJS(); } } ?> Mameoxtras v1.7 + Arcade Romset And Extras - XBOX Hacks [/xbox] - 1Emulation.com

Jump to content

Photo

Mameoxtras v1.7 + Arcade Romset And Extras

Started by fumanchu , Aug 29 2015 10:33 PM

#1
fumanchu
Posted 29 August 2015 - 10:33 PM

fumanchu

    Posting Freak

  • Ultra Staff Members
  • 4,328 posts
  • Gender:Male
  • Interests:everything and anything in between.

Mameoxtras v1.16u2 + Full Romset And Extras.
thanks goes to floydthebarber
 

So I added a Gamezfan's best of the best rom set pack and also a fully put together version of Mameoxtras v1.16u2 with as many of the xtras that I could find already included, like sound samples and artwork.


link for romset (6.1GB)(put roms in roms folder)

https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B28cATtd3mn1ajk2SnNSb01qRzg/view?usp=sharing

 

 

link for mameoxtras 1.17

 

http://uppit.com/ww3i86rtvwjx/MAMEoXtras_v1.17.7z

link for new roms added to v1.17.

http://www31.zippyshare.com/v/tgaLGD6p/file.html

also here is a link for Tattyfurby's Artwork and Samples Pack.just put the artwork in the artwork folder and the samples go in the samples folder of mameoxtras v1.17.
link
http://www67.zippyshare.com/v/6MLl5yHl/file.html

#2
neophantom
Posted 02 September 2015 - 11:33 PM

neophantom

    Newbie Poster

  • Members
  • 1 posts

great!!! thanks


#3
fumanchu
Posted 27 September 2015 - 03:03 PM

fumanchu

    Posting Freak

  • Ultra Staff Members
  • 4,328 posts
  • Gender:Male
  • Interests:everything and anything in between.

MAMEoXtras v1.17u1
by gamezfan

0000.png

delete your save drop the default.xbe and mameox.xbe over the top
of your build then add the Rom. Ive dropped the CPU clocks a little more and reduced the CPU
Interleave between the 1 and 3 CPU's it's now faster on my xbox and best i can get it.



so this is a small update for mameoxtras which adds chase bombers to mameoxtras,so just remember and delete your gamesave before you boot this new update in your xbox.
the rom is included in the download.

link
http://www85.zippyshare.com/v/0f0i03ZI/file.html

#4
fumanchu
Posted 25 October 2015 - 12:31 AM

fumanchu

    Posting Freak

  • Ultra Staff Members
  • 4,328 posts
  • Gender:Male
  • Interests:everything and anything in between.

MAMEoXtras v1.18
by gamezfan

image.jpeg?i=eu14435428d

new in this release
Denjin Makai (Now Playable)
Led Storm Rally 2011 (Now Playable)
Chase Bombers (Now Playable)
Midnight Resistance Joystick Bootleg Version (Now Playable)
Fixed the random crashes in Gun Master (Game Now Fully Playable)



Please Note Chase Bombers plays a bit slow on a standard xbox to get this game upto
a decent playable speed goto options look for Framerate Throttling and disable it just
remember to enable it again when not playing chase Bombers so some of your other games
dont run too fast.



remember and delete your old mameoxtras gamesave before playing this new update.

new roms included in the download

links
http://www16.zippyshare.com/v/b0aXUPqW/file.html
http://www66.zippyshare.com/v/u7jU5f6g/file.html

mirrorlinks
http://www.gamefront.com/files/25298845/mameoxtras_v118.part1.rar
http://www.gamefront.com/files/25298851/mameoxtras_v118.part2.rar

#5
spectrum3
Posted Today, 08:01 AM

spectrum3

    Beginner

  • Members+
  • 12 posts

Link of romset not work, please upload.Thanks.


Back to XBOX Hacks [/xbox]


