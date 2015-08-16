NeoGeo pocket emulator for PSP

Hi, some time ago, i was playing Race in my PSP when I realize, that the emulator have a great GUI, but a horrible emulation
It was terrible, slow, a incredible strong bilinear.. well, anyways, I decide to keep the gui, and rewrite most of the emulator code
Here is my Race version for PSP
This is the main characteristics of the emulator
- Most games work at perfect speed. Some NeoGeo pocket games are 30hz, and other works at 60hz, native refresh is emulated to properly emulation
- Internal database for native refresh
- Scaling 2x without bilinear, fullscreen, etc
- Option for screen adjustment in case of 2x bilinear (NGP have a resolution of 160x152, the PSP of 160x136)
Original NGP 2x (160x152 = 320x304)
Scaling 2x in PSP (160x136 = 320x272)
Normally the 16 lost pixels are not a big problem, but in case a game miss some important stuff, like power bar, is possible to adjust position
For example KOF R2
In this case, with a simple 2x scaling, we lost the power bar
In this case, a adjustment of 4px, will show the power and life bar, without any loss in gameplay
About hz, here is my internal database about it,
- Normally 30hz is the common refresh, and center view is perfecto for a 2x, but this games need some adjustment
This games need a perfect 30hz VSYNC
Sonic The Hedgehog - Pocket Adventure
Last Blade - Beyond the Destiny
