NeoGeo pocket emulator for PSP

Hi, some time ago, i was playing Race in my PSP when I realize, that the emulator have a great GUI, but a horrible emulation

It was terrible, slow, a incredible strong bilinear.. well, anyways, I decide to keep the gui, and rewrite most of the emulator code

Here is my Race version for PSP

















This is the main characteristics of the emulator

- Most games work at perfect speed. Some NeoGeo pocket games are 30hz, and other works at 60hz, native refresh is emulated to properly emulation

- Internal database for native refresh

- Scaling 2x without bilinear, fullscreen, etc



- Option for screen adjustment in case of 2x bilinear (NGP have a resolution of 160x152, the PSP of 160x136)













Original NGP 2x (160x152 = 320x304)









Scaling 2x in PSP (160x136 = 320x272)











Normally the 16 lost pixels are not a big problem, but in case a game miss some important stuff, like power bar, is possible to adjust position





For example KOF R2









In this case, with a simple 2x scaling, we lost the power bar













In this case, a adjustment of 4px, will show the power and life bar, without any loss in gameplay

























About hz, here is my internal database about it,





- Normally 30hz is the common refresh, and center view is perfecto for a 2x, but this games need some adjustment





This games need a perfect 30hz VSYNC



Sonic The Hedgehog - Pocket Adventure

Last Blade - Beyond the Destiny

