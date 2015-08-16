registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { return; } public function replaceOutput($output, $key) { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicView($output, $key); } } ?>registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicViewJS(); } } ?> NeoGeo pocket emulator for PSP - PSP and Vita Hacks [/psp] - 1Emulation.com

Photo

NeoGeo pocket emulator for PSP

Started by theelf , Aug 16 2015 06:32 PM

theelf
Posted 16 August 2015 - 06:32 PM

theelf

Hi, some time ago, i was playing Race in my PSP when I realize, that the emulator have a great GUI, but a horrible emulation :mad0: :rofl:

 

 

It was terrible, slow, a incredible strong bilinear.. well,  anyways,  I decide to keep the gui, and rewrite most of the emulator code

 

Here is my Race version for PSP

emu2.png


emu3.png


emu1.png
 

 

 

 

This is the main characteristics of the emulator

 

- Most games work at perfect speed.  Some NeoGeo pocket games are 30hz, and other works at 60hz, native refresh is emulated to properly emulation

- Internal database for native refresh

 

- Scaling 2x without bilinear, fullscreen, etc

- Option for screen adjustment in case of 2x bilinear (NGP have a resolution of 160x152, the PSP of 160x136)

emu3.png




Original NGP 2x (160x152 = 320x304)

1.gif


Scaling 2x in PSP (160x136 = 320x272)

2.gif



Normally the 16 lost pixels are not a big problem, but in case a game miss some important stuff, like power bar, is possible to adjust position


For example KOF R2

3.gif


In this case, with a simple 2x scaling, we lost the power bar


4.gif



In this case, a adjustment of 4px, will show the power and life bar, without any loss in gameplay


5.gif

 

 

 

Download

http://akihabara-onl...ce-theelf28.zip










About hz, here is my internal database about it,


- Normally 30hz is the common refresh, and center view is perfecto for a 2x, but this games need some adjustment

 







This games need a perfect 30hz VSYNC
 

Sonic The Hedgehog - Pocket Adventure
Last Blade - Beyond the Destiny


Edited by theelf, 16 August 2015 - 07:45 PM.

theelf
Posted 16 August 2015 - 09:48 PM

theelf

Small update, because a bug in custom borders, now are working ok

 

 

001.jpg

 

 

002.jpg

 

 

003.jpg

 

 

004.jpg

 

005.jpg

 

006.jpg


Alpha
Posted 18 August 2015 - 08:19 AM

Alpha

    Your Ayatollah of Rock N' Rolla!

Awesome work!! Did you happen to rename your version of the emulator as well? :-)


theelf
Posted 18 August 2015 - 10:28 AM

theelf

Awesome work!! Did you happen to rename your version of the emulator as well? :-)

 

Thanks, hope some feedback of bugs,  at least for me is working good! if not feedback or all are positive, i will left this like fina version. I wannage the icon only

 

 

about name...mm.. no, i think i left Race name intact

 

Thanks!


Edited by theelf, 18 August 2015 - 10:30 AM.

The Pocket Gamer
Posted Yesterday, 06:03 AM

The Pocket Gamer

The link is broken... :( May you provide a new link for me to try out this neo geo pocket emulator?

 


Robert
Posted Yesterday, 09:10 AM

Robert

Here you go...


http://akihabara-onl...p/Race/Race.zip
