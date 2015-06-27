registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { return; } public function replaceOutput($output, $key) { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicView($output, $key); } } ?>registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicViewJS(); } } ?> Final Burn Legends v1.20 + Full Arcade Romset + Preview Videos and Marquees - XBOX Hacks [/xbox] - 1Emulation.com

Photo

Final Burn Legends v1.20 + Full Arcade Romset + Preview Videos and Marquees

Started by fumanchu , Jun 27 2015 11:55 AM

8 replies to this topic

fumanchu
Posted 27 June 2015 - 11:55 AM

fumanchu

    Posting Freak

  • Ultra Staff Members
  • 4,325 posts
  • Gender:Male
  • Interests:everything and anything in between.

download for final burn legends 1.20 + full romset + preview videos and marquees.

thanks go to floydthebarber and SPPV for this.

download the arcade emulator Final burn legends 1.20 here.

http://www19.zippyshare.com/v/33fH13Ou/file.html

download the full romset for 1.18 here.(put in roms folder)

https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B28cATtd3mn1ZF8zUTZLbGFoNWs/view?usp=sharing

download for the new roms added to final burn legends 1.19

http://www31.zippyshare.com/v/HAq4dXBD/file.html

download the new roms added to final burn legends 1.20

http://www47.zippyshare.com/v/arYsP9Ne/file.html

download the full video previews here.(put in videos folder)

https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B28cATtd3mn1UXo3UnIwdjhlYzg/view?usp=sharing

download the marquees here(put in images folder)

https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B28cATtd3mn1cG5WUDhTeXFCdzA/view?usp=sharing

this the FULL SET so enjoy.


jairisongs
Posted 01 July 2015 - 04:30 AM

jairisongs

    Novice

  • Members+
  • 27 posts
  • Gender:Male

OK.

Thank you man.


armando2002
Posted 06 October 2015 - 05:14 PM

armando2002

    Newbie Poster

  • Members+
  • 5 posts

Thanks, this is awesome!


MrFlibbles
Posted 04 February 2016 - 09:22 PM

MrFlibbles

    Newbie Poster

  • Members
  • 2 posts

Hi

 Any help would be great....... Put emulator and games on xbox but when I click on a game it does not boot the game up?

any help would be great :-)

 

ive sorted it..... was using 1.2 not 1.20....lol


MrFlibbles
Posted 10 February 2016 - 10:47 PM

MrFlibbles

    Newbie Poster

  • Members
  • 2 posts

Arrrrrrrr help please press a and games no loading up????


Clembo
Posted 03 April 2016 - 10:07 PM

Clembo

    Newbie Poster

  • Members
  • 1 posts

I have two questions about Final Burn Legends 1.2.

 

First of all, is there a way to change the default NeoGeo bios? For some reason mine defaults to the MVS Asia/Europe ver 6 BIOS, so every time I load up a new NeoGeo game i have to change it manually to Universal BIOS 2.3. It's not the end of the world, but it would be nice if I could just set it to UniBIOS 2.3 across all NeoGeo games.

 

Second, is there a way to change the default control scheme? My arcade stick is set up in such a way that every time I load a new game I haven't played, I have to change all the controls manually. It'd be nice if I could just set the controls for all CPS1/2 games, all NeoGeo games, etc, and then change them if needed. This is how FBA XXX does it.


donkeypuncherello
Posted 06 September 2016 - 02:32 AM

donkeypuncherello

    Newbie Poster

  • Members
  • 1 posts

Can someone please help? I just downloaded the emulator and the roms and videos and everything and I can't figure out how to ftp them to the xbox to get them to work. When I extract them after download the roms turn into several thousand files and when I ftp them over like that they don't work. Can someone tell me how to do this?


Thiagol
Posted 17 January 2017 - 06:21 PM

Thiagol

    Newbie Poster

  • Members
  • 2 posts

Hi all!

 

The link to the full romset v1.18 is broken... can you reupload it?? :')

 

Thanks for your awesome job btw :P


fumanchu
Posted 18 January 2017 - 12:20 AM

fumanchu

    Posting Freak

  • Ultra Staff Members
  • 4,325 posts
  • Gender:Male
  • Interests:everything and anything in between.

 topic closed.

new thread here.

http://www.1emulatio...22-full-romset/


