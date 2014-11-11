Mad Dog McCree [Homebrew Port]

Mad Dog McCree for the original xbox.
homebrew port by jago138.
this is a homebrew port that went under my homebrew radar,this port of mad dog macree was released in 2005.
just so you know this will only work with a xbox lightgun.
found this release info
-Support gun
-Vibration
-a story mode (one of the original game with some changes and french)
-added a fashion duel with backup records (time)
-some mini game to unlock ...
anyone who loves games will love this
