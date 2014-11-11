registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { return; } public function replaceOutput($output, $key) { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicView($output, $key); } } ?>registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicViewJS(); } } ?> Mad Dog McCree [Homebrew Port] - XBOX Hacks [/xbox] - 1Emulation.com

Mad Dog McCree [Homebrew Port]

Started by fumanchu , Nov 11 2014 02:50 PM

fumanchu
Posted 11 November 2014 - 02:50 PM

fumanchu

Mad Dog McCree for the original xbox.
homebrew port by jago138.

this is a homebrew port that went under my homebrew radar,this port of mad dog macree was released in 2005.

just so you know this will only work with a xbox lightgun.

found this release info

-Support gun
-Vibration
-a story mode (one of the original game with some changes and french)
-added a fashion duel with backup records (time)
-some mini game to unlock ...

anyone who loves games will love this



link
https://mega.co.nz/#!UdIAwSwR!WQs24Kln0VqIuGumdIS-i_tHFpOg5jd4vvbgBdtuMxY

njoy.

jairisongs
Posted 12 November 2014 - 04:46 AM

jairisongs

Thanks.


PsyKos
Posted Today, 12:00 PM

PsyKos

Hello, i search this game since long time. Anybody can repost link please ?

Thank you in advance :-)


