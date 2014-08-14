registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { return; } public function replaceOutput($output, $key) { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicView($output, $key); } } ?>registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicViewJS(); } } ?> FBANext 0.2.97.31 (new update) - XBOX 360 Hacks [/xbox360] - 1Emulation.com

FBANext 0.2.97.31 (new update)

Started by fumanchu , Aug 14 2014 04:38 PM

fumanchu
Posted 14 August 2014 - 04:38 PM

 FBANext 0.2.97.31
by magicseb.

MagicSeb has completed updating its FBA Next emulator. He announced at the same time it's probably that it will release the latest version / releasera this emulator for Xbox 360 FBA Next therefore pass on official 0.2.97.31 release. Here is the changelog:

- Games Kaneko Supernova is not working / more
- Fixed a bug with the ARM7 to the previous version, now all games work PGM.
- Endian fix for d_tail2nose, d_mwarr, d_nemesis



some of Kaneko are corrected.

However Suprnova works tjs not -Cyvern etc ..-



i have added the new default.xex to the download which was released that fixes the kaneko games.

1 link download and mirrorlinks (21mb)

http://www41.zippyshare.com/v/97319263/file.html

http://freakshare.com/files/gj1rtn17/FBA_Next_02731.rar.html

http://www.solidfiles.com/d/d7fe3e83b6/FBA_Next_02731.rar

https://anonfiles.com/file/e694fa4f4f3b0d9c1e1688fa175a11bb

http://billionuploads.com/4mmfdcmjd2mu

http://www.gamefront.com/files/24413343/FBA_Next_02731.rar

http://b8dtsbsdj7.1fichier.com/

http://uppit.com/skogj1ourqqc/FBA_Next_02731.rar
 

Metro City
Posted 04 September 2017 - 08:34 AM

Thanks, can you tell me how can i use the neo geo cd?


