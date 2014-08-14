FBANext 0.2.97.31 (new update)

FBANext 0.2.97.31
by magicseb.
MagicSeb has completed updating its FBA Next emulator. He announced at the same time it's probably that it will release the latest version / releasera this emulator for Xbox 360 FBA Next therefore pass on official 0.2.97.31 release. Here is the changelog:
- Games Kaneko Supernova is not working / more
- Fixed a bug with the ARM7 to the previous version, now all games work PGM.
- Endian fix for d_tail2nose, d_mwarr, d_nemesis
some of Kaneko are corrected.
However Suprnova works tjs not -Cyvern etc ..-
i have added the new default.xex to the download which was released that fixes the kaneko games.
