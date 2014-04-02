[4/1/2014] Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls

Game: Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls

System: PC

Emulators: N/A

Summary:

Well I pre-purchased the Digital Deluxe Edition for this expansion and have since completed Act V and killed Malthael with my Monk (check out my battle.net profile).

I do like the changes they made to Patch 2.0.x. They changed or removed a lot of the affixes champs and elites come with to make them more approachable but not necessarily easier. I mean, who really likes puddles of poison that lasts minutes at a time literally covering every inch of the entire room you're in, while trying to fight a mob on the highest difficulty? They got smarter about it. Also, loot 2.0 is better with useful drops now and then, and with the addition of the Mystic enchants, you can potentially turn any item into a great one if you're lucky.

Adventure mode seems to be where its at, however, and since they removed the Real-Money and Gold auction houses, a source of income isn't simply from countless mind-numbing farm runs anymore but the game is actually tailored toward achieving rewards for "farm-like" runs involving simple quests where you can earn a decent amount of gold and loot. When you complete these "Bounties" in each act, and obtain enough "Rift Keystones," you can open a portal to the "Nephalim Rift" which are randomized leveled dungeons with each level a different location that can run up to ten levels deep. After killing a certain percentage of monsters, a boss appears who will drop loot once killed.

The problem I and many people had with Diablo 2 and early versions of Diablo 3 was that if you didn't have friends who were already geared to the teeth, or endless free time to farm for 18 hours straight in the hopes of getting a good drop, then you were stuck at the bottom of the barrel trying to survive the higher difficulties, which sucked.

Adventure Mode really tries to address the hack-n-slash robotic gameplay that D2 was and D3 was turning out to be. Instead of constantly remaking games in certain acts and running around waypoints to find certain dungeons to farm, beat enough champions and elites to earn five stacks of Nephalim Valor, then try and kill a Boss over and over, Blizzard have given us game-oriented content including NPC's and quest lines with actual in-game rewards covering all five acts. This is the best decision they made so far, aside from removing the auction houses, IMHO. Also, you can travel between different acts like using waypoints in a single act during Adventure Mode instead of having to exit the game and remake the settings, which makes Diablo 3 feel like more of an open world environment.

I think Blizzard has gotten smart about making changes to the interactive gameplay coupled with the reward system through Adventure Mode for contemporary gamers that don't want to play like zombies, grinding day in and out just for the possibility of some imaginary reward ... or hoping to achieve a level of "faceroll" to do Infernal Machine runs on Inferno 10 (difficulty level has changed also) through gear that costs billions, literally, billions of gold to obtain.

I am also glad we don't have to play through the Campaign four times just to meet "end-game" content (thank god for that).

Crusader class is by far the most rewarding part about the expansion. I'm almost level 40 with mine right now but so far it has been a fun experience. Though I don't understand why they chose not to just keep it a "Paladin" when they are essentially the same class ... albeit the lore is different. I mean, the Barbarian of D3 is nothing like the Barbarian of D2, and they kept him a "Barbarian."

If anybody plays, let me know. Add me as a friend on battle.net, my tag is: veristic#1399. We can make a clan! Anybody interested???

Oh and a heads up; DO NOT kill Malthael until you're 70. First time he is defeated you are gauranteed one or two legendaries (I beat him at 69 :/).

Controls: 9

Gameplay: 9

Graphics: 10

Sound: 8

Overall Score: 9

Grade: A

Overall, I give this game a thumbs up!

Edited by Alpha, 03 April 2014 - 05:45 AM.