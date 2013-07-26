Our staff has been hard at work adding more emulators to our downloads section. As I have said before, our ultimate goal is to create the largest and most up-to-date repository of emulators available on the Internet. Of course, this will take time, which is why I have created this news post to update all of you on the latest that have been uploaded. Enjoy!
[ Enter the Downloads Section ]
PPSSPP x32 0.8.1
»» Playstation Portable (PSP) Emulators
PPSSPP x64 0.8.1
»» Playstation Portable (PSP) Emulators
PPSSPP x32 Git 0.8.1-749-g3139c5f
»» Playstation Portable (PSP) Emulators
PPSSPP x64 Git 0.8.1-749-g3139c5f
»» Playstation Portable (PSP) Emulators
Dolphin x32 3.5-1668
»» Wii / GameCube Emulators
Dolphin x64 3.5-1668
»» Wii / GameCube Emulators
pSX 1.13
»» Playstation 1 (PS1 / PSX / PSOne) Emulators
FinalBurn Alpha 0.2.97.29
»» FBA Emulators
Gens/GS Release 7
»» Sega Genesis / Mega Drive Emulators
Mupen64Plus 2.0
»» Nintendo 64 (N64) Emulators
VBA-M r1149 MFC
»» Game Boy Advance (GBA) Emulators
No$Gba 2.6a
»» Game Boy Advance (GBA) Emulators
NESten 0.61 Beta 1
»» Nintendo (NES) Emulators
RockNES 5.10
»» Nintendo (NES) Emulators
Virtuanes 0.97
»» Nintendo (NES) Emulators
Nestopia 1.40
»» Nintendo (NES) Emulators
Nestopia UE 1.44
»» Nintendo (NES) Emulators
Jnes 1.1.1
»» Nintendo (NES) Emulators
Nintendulator Beta 0.975
»» Nintendo (NES) Emulators
Nintendulator 0.970
»» Nintendo (NES) Emulators
HDNes (2013/07/19)
»» Nintendo (NES) Emulators
FCEUX 2.2.1
»» Nintendo (NES) Emulators
Snes9x x32 1.53
»» Super Nintendo (SNES) Emulators
Snes9x x64 1.53
»» Super Nintendo (SNES) Emulators
ZSNES 1.51
»» Super Nintendo (SNES) Emulators
higan x32 092
»» Nintendo Emulators
higan x64 092
»» Nintendo Emulators
Login to Account Create an Account
2013-07-26 New Files Added To Downloads Section
#1
Posted 26 July 2013 - 09:01 AM
Our staff has been hard at work adding more emulators to our downloads section. As I have said before, our ultimate goal is to create the largest and most up-to-date repository of emulators available on the Internet. Of course, this will take time, which is why I have created this news post to update all of you on the latest that have been uploaded. Enjoy!
0 user(s) are reading this topic
0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users