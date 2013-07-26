registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { return; } public function replaceOutput($output, $key) { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicView($output, $key); } } ?>registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicViewJS(); } } ?> 2013-07-26 New Files Added To Downloads Section - 1Emulation.com Information [/info] - 1Emulation.com

2013-07-26 New Files Added To Downloads Section

Started by Alpha , Jul 26 2013 09:01 AM

Posted 26 July 2013 - 09:01 AM

Our staff has been hard at work adding more emulators to our downloads section. As I have said before, our ultimate goal is to create the largest and most up-to-date repository of emulators available on the Internet. Of course, this will take time, which is why I have created this news post to update all of you on the latest that have been uploaded. Enjoy! :-)
 
Enter the Downloads Section ]
 
PPSSPP x32 0.8.1
»»  Playstation Portable (PSP) Emulators
 
PPSSPP x64 0.8.1
»»  Playstation Portable (PSP) Emulators
 
PPSSPP x32 Git 0.8.1-749-g3139c5f
»»  Playstation Portable (PSP) Emulators
 
PPSSPP x64 Git 0.8.1-749-g3139c5f
»»  Playstation Portable (PSP) Emulators
 
Dolphin x32 3.5-1668
»»  Wii / GameCube Emulators
 
Dolphin x64 3.5-1668
»»  Wii / GameCube Emulators
 
pSX 1.13
»»  Playstation 1 (PS1 / PSX / PSOne) Emulators
 
FinalBurn Alpha 0.2.97.29
»»  FBA Emulators
 
Gens/GS Release 7
»»  Sega Genesis / Mega Drive Emulators
 
Mupen64Plus 2.0
»»  Nintendo 64 (N64) Emulators
 
VBA-M r1149 MFC
»»  Game Boy Advance (GBA) Emulators
 
No$Gba 2.6a
»»  Game Boy Advance (GBA) Emulators
 
NESten 0.61 Beta 1
»»  Nintendo (NES) Emulators
 
RockNES 5.10
»»  Nintendo (NES) Emulators

Virtuanes 0.97
»»  Nintendo (NES) Emulators
 
Nestopia 1.40
»»  Nintendo (NES) Emulators

Nestopia UE 1.44
»»  Nintendo (NES) Emulators

Jnes 1.1.1
»»  Nintendo (NES) Emulators
 
Nintendulator Beta 0.975
»»  Nintendo (NES) Emulators
 
Nintendulator 0.970
»»  Nintendo (NES) Emulators
 
HDNes (2013/07/19)
»»  Nintendo (NES) Emulators
 
FCEUX 2.2.1
»»  Nintendo (NES) Emulators
 
Snes9x x32 1.53
»»  Super Nintendo (SNES) Emulators
 
Snes9x x64 1.53
»»  Super Nintendo (SNES) Emulators

ZSNES 1.51
»»  Super Nintendo (SNES) Emulators
 
higan x32 092
»»  Nintendo Emulators
 
higan x64 092
»»  Nintendo Emulators


