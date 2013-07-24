registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { return; } public function replaceOutput($output, $key) { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicView($output, $key); } } ?>registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicViewJS(); } } ?> Rogero CFW 4.46 V1.01 (Custom Firmware for PS3) Released - Hacking and Homebrew News [/hax] - 1Emulation.com

Rogero CFW 4.46 V1.01 (Custom Firmware for PS3) Released

Started by Alpha , Jul 24 2013 01:37 AM

4 replies to this topic

Alpha
Posted 24 July 2013 - 01:37 AM

Alpha

    Your Ayatollah of Rock N' Rolla!

  • Admin
  • 7,452 posts
  • Gender:Male
  • Interests:Face to face interaction, women, and some old games.
A few days ago, Rogero (a legend amongst PS3 hackers), released his latest custom firmware for the PS3. Anyone who wants to play homebrew on their PS3 knows you first need to install a custom firmware on it. This is arguably one of the best available today.
Rogero has come back to release his take on the CEX-only 4.46 CFW, which provides the basic Install Package Files/app_home XMB entries, and the usual noBD/noBT/RSOD/reactPSN patches and it has the QA flag automatically enabled by default (you still have to do a certain button combo though), and in the newly-released 4.46-1.01 CFW, Rogero has now included the deanK installPKG into the CFW in the app_home location, thus allowing "out-of-the-box" FTP support, PSN bubble-style package installation and of course, a "proxified" method of booting up multiMAN (using the STEALTH releases of multiMAN).
 
In addition to the CFW release, he also has released a Flash Auto-Patcher in order to support 4.46 FW downgrading by adding Rogero CFW 4.46 v1.00 patches to the application, and it now works on the very dated Microsoft Windows XP operating system, with directory path fixes and drag-and-drop support in the improved version 4.46A.

SOURCE: PS3Crunch

Related subforum: http://1emulation.com/ps3/ (PS3 Hacks)

Cominus
Posted 26 July 2013 - 06:04 AM

Cominus

    Airborne or nah

  • 1Emu Veteran
  • 2,678 posts
  • Gender:Male
  • Location:NC
  • Interests:I game bro
How do these work, do you need a chip?

Alpha
Posted 26 July 2013 - 07:31 AM

Alpha

    Your Ayatollah of Rock N' Rolla!

  • Admin
  • 7,452 posts
  • Gender:Male
  • Interests:Face to face interaction, women, and some old games.

How do these work, do you need a chip?

 

No chip is needed. All you need is a PS3 with firmware 3.55 or lower (unless the requirement has recently changed) and a usb thumbstick. You would essentially install the new custom firmware as you would any regular firmware update on the PS3. Of course, the one drawback with custom firmware is that it's not recommended to go on PSN (possibility of getting banned), but I believe people still do.


Cominus
Posted 26 July 2013 - 07:00 PM

Cominus

    Airborne or nah

  • 1Emu Veteran
  • 2,678 posts
  • Gender:Male
  • Location:NC
  • Interests:I game bro

^ Are there any advantages to this custom firmware, I mean besides playing emulators?


Alpha
Posted 27 July 2013 - 12:35 AM

Alpha

    Your Ayatollah of Rock N' Rolla!

  • Admin
  • 7,452 posts
  • Gender:Male
  • Interests:Face to face interaction, women, and some old games.

^ Are there any advantages to this custom firmware, I mean besides playing emulators?

 

Backup games (PS3, PS2, PS1, PSP), more media center like options, Linux, etc.


