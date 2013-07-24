Rogero CFW 4.46 V1.01 (Custom Firmware for PS3) Released

Rogero has come back to release his take on the CEX-only 4.46 CFW, which provides the basic Install Package Files/app_home XMB entries, and the usual noBD/noBT/RSOD/reactPSN patches and it has the QA flag automatically enabled by default (you still have to do a certain button combo though), and in the newly-released 4.46-1.01 CFW, Rogero has now included the deanK installPKG into the CFW in the app_home location, thus allowing "out-of-the-box" FTP support, PSN bubble-style package installation and of course, a "proxified" method of booting up multiMAN (using the STEALTH releases of multiMAN).



In addition to the CFW release, he also has released a Flash Auto-Patcher in order to support 4.46 FW downgrading by adding Rogero CFW 4.46 v1.00 patches to the application, and it now works on the very dated Microsoft Windows XP operating system, with directory path fixes and drag-and-drop support in the improved version 4.46A.