Changing the way we do news!

For over 11 years, we've been stubborn with the way we do news here on 1Emulation.

Essentially, the original method was simple, but messy. If there was a new emulator released, it would go in the Site News & Updates forum. If there was new information on a console or handheld, it would go in the Site News & Updates forum. If we had a website issue, it would go in the Site News & Updates forum.... you get the picture? Essentially, we didn't sort out our news into any specific categories. I'm happy to say those days are over!

During these past three days, I have personally went through over 270 pages of news posts, spanning 11 years, and re-categorized them into four new sections.

For news related material, it's now separated into 3 sections:

-- Emulator Releases [/emu]

-- Hacking and Homebrew [/hax]

-- Gaming and Tech [/gtech]

If you like the old fashioned way we did news, you can only access the primary category for news:

-- 1Emulation.com Newsroom [/news]

For site related material, it now has its own section:

-- 1Emulation.com Information [/info]

Finally, make sure to take advantage of the 1Emulation ShortURL system if you haven't already! For example /emu means you can access the Emulator Releases forum directly by going to http://1emulation.com/emu in your browser... easy!