Changing the way we do news!

Started by Alpha , Apr 15 2013 08:30 AM

Alpha
Posted 15 April 2013 - 08:30 AM

Alpha

For over 11 years, we've been stubborn with the way we do news here on 1Emulation.

 

Essentially, the original method was simple, but messy. If there was a new emulator released, it would go in the Site News & Updates forum. If there was new information on a console or handheld, it would go in the Site News & Updates forum. If we had a website issue, it would go in the Site News & Updates forum.... you get the picture? Essentially, we didn't sort out our news into any specific categories. I'm happy to say those days are over!

 

During these past three days, I have personally went through over 270 pages of news posts, spanning 11 years, and re-categorized them into four new sections.

 

For news related material, it's now separated into 3 sections:

 

-- Emulator Releases [/emu]

-- Hacking and Homebrew [/hax]

-- Gaming and Tech [/gtech]

 

If you like the old fashioned way we did news, you can only access the primary category for news:

 

-- 1Emulation.com Newsroom [/news]

 

For site related material, it now has its own section:

 

-- 1Emulation.com Information [/info]

 

Finally, make sure to take advantage of the 1Emulation ShortURL system if you haven't already! For example /emu means you can access the Emulator Releases forum directly by going to http://1emulation.com/emu in your browser... easy! :-)


Robert
Posted 15 April 2013 - 08:37 AM

Robert

nice!


Robert
Posted 15 April 2013 - 08:51 AM

Robert

RSS feed isn't working.


Alpha
Posted 15 April 2013 - 09:14 AM

Alpha

RSS feed isn't working.

 

I'm well aware. Read this.


Jitway
Posted 15 April 2013 - 07:03 PM

Jitway

I like it definitely a lot more organized!  :thumbsup1:


