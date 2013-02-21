Civilisation 5 - addictive.

I got this a while back but didn't bother with it too much.

Well I fired it up a few days ago and jumped straight in and I have to say its quite an enjoyable game.

I had like 3 settlements built and this douche bag sends in his army and takes it over while im still shifting troops over to back it up.



Anyway after a while I built up enough stuff to have a go and getting my settlement back, then the guy was all like "when will this war end? lets us have peace" WTF!

I then made a vast army and ruined his shit.

Sounds boring but i dont know why it keeps me playing, anyone else play this.

