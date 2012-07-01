Spec ops: The line review (PC)

You can buy this game for £24.99p and I can safely say without a hint of shame I'm glad I got an index finger discount. The game starts up looking fairly pretty, as it places you in a chopper as you roll in to Dubai as the gunner. Then a bunch of enemy helicopters fly out of no place and start gunning for you, so you unload a barrage of shit on to them only for them to soak up damage and wait to dramatically crash into something.

Each chunk of the first intro mission stutters in to play and you can sense the hard drive coughing its guts up, as far as game intro's go. It's a shoddy effort all round and nothing we haven't seen before.

I actually got to this part of the game and trust me, it's not exciting. In fact my character used his GLOVED HANDS to zip over 50 meter's down a rope line. What the fuck you lazy cunts!



The last straw for me was just after this zip slide scene, I ran down the stairs and nailed two guys having a chat, then It just ignites and its another room like the aforementioned lobby level, and I can't even get in to a good position. In fact at this point after being cheaply killed for the second time I all but gave up on this game. I didn't get far enough to see if there were any hidden rocket fags lurking around the corner.



Movement is all round clunky and you follow a set path with bland uninteresting scenery.

You get the odd nice looking part and the story does have nice little moments such as the intel you find scattered around the game world. But other than that the game really is a totally average bare minimum cover based shooter. Which is total shite considering gears of war still kicks the most ass. I would prefer a direct rip off of gears of war than some of the crap we are having to endure as gamers.



And lets not forget the compulsery "DLC" Or "Deceiving lying cunts" every game trys to strap on some useless bullshit now and people are getting tired of it. £25 for this game alone is an insult, but putting forth DLC is just another bullshit add on to a game that they knew would sell to a certain point. It just reeks of money raking.



If this is the standard of gaming and the DLC I can only say one thing.

Pirate more games until they fuck off with DLC and shitty DRM.



Pros:

Nice title screen for the game with an upside down american flag and the national anthem played out on slow treacle electric guitar.

Nice intelligence finds that get you thinking about the game world.

Midly interesting story if you can put up with it.



Cons:

Crappy gameplay.

Clunky mechanics.

Cheap AI.

Stupid ammo limit and screwing around to change weapons or diving in to an ammo box while under fire.

Boring environments.

Aiming is poor.

No feel to the weapons.

Grenades thrown at you light up "red" that means you die if it blows up near you, move away from the grenade even though you are bottlenecked and hope the other's don't pick you off.

Throwing your own grenades is like pulling teeth.



Summery:



Average third person shooter that does nothing new or even gets on par with games 5 years older than it.

Clever marketing deceives what you are actually getting from the game, all in all don't waste your money, it's a shit burger.





