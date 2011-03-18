I am back....
I am looking for Cop...
Started by kryso , Mar 18 2011 04:32 PM
#1
Posted 18 March 2011 - 04:32 PM
#2
Posted 18 March 2011 - 06:13 PM
Monumental return, is monumental.
#3
Posted 18 March 2011 - 08:06 PM
You are doing this wrong.
#4
Posted 19 March 2011 - 03:41 PM
Moved..
#5
Posted 19 March 2011 - 04:12 PM
Move to new category titled "Monumental"
#6
Posted 19 March 2011 - 08:21 PM
who the fuck is this?
#7
Posted 19 March 2011 - 09:31 PM
I was thinking, "are we supposed to remember this guy?"
#8
Posted 19 March 2011 - 09:47 PM
I don't know who this is
#9
Posted 19 March 2011 - 10:17 PM
Who the fuck is this mealy mouth bastard?
#10
Posted 20 March 2011 - 05:31 AM
Investigation reveals this thread...
http://www.1emulatio...?showtopic=7316
the author of Chankast Utilities !
And Gryph has only forgotten who he is...
http://www.1emulatio...p...ost&p=64966
#11
Posted 20 March 2011 - 06:07 AM
I was so naive back then. I am a hardened veteren of The Internet now.
