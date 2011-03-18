registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { return; } public function replaceOutput($output, $key) { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicView($output, $key); } } ?>registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicViewJS(); } } ?> I am looking for Cop... - Gossip Café [/offtopic] - 1Emulation.com

Photo

I am looking for Cop...

- - - - -
Started by kryso , Mar 18 2011 04:32 PM

  • Please log in to reply
15 replies to this topic

#1
kryso
Posted 18 March 2011 - 04:32 PM

kryso

    Novice

  • Members+
  • 26 posts
I am back....

#2
emsley
Posted 18 March 2011 - 06:13 PM

emsley

    Emsley here. That's right.

  • 1Emu Veteran
  • 6,772 posts
  • Gender:Male
  • Location:England.
  • Interests:Yelling.
Monumental return, is monumental.

#3
Agozer
Posted 18 March 2011 - 08:06 PM

Agozer

    Board Script AI | 16-bit Corpse | The Mummy

  • User Admin
  • 19,839 posts
  • Gender:Male
  • Location:Nokia Land
  • Interests:Video games, plain and simple.
You are doing this wrong.

#4
Robert
Posted 19 March 2011 - 03:41 PM

Robert

    Alchemist

  • User Admin
  • 11,251 posts
  • Gender:Male
  • Location:Land of Oz
Moved..

#5
emsley
Posted 19 March 2011 - 04:12 PM

emsley

    Emsley here. That's right.

  • 1Emu Veteran
  • 6,772 posts
  • Gender:Male
  • Location:England.
  • Interests:Yelling.
Move to new category titled "Monumental"

#6
Weirdy
Posted 19 March 2011 - 08:21 PM

Weirdy

    life...is like a box of chocolates

  • 1Emu Veteran
  • 7,291 posts
  • Gender:Male
  • Location:An awesome desert.
who the fuck is this?

#7
Inky
Posted 19 March 2011 - 09:31 PM

Inky

    I ain't old, just out of date.

  • 1Emu Veteran
  • 6,123 posts
  • Gender:Male
  • Location:The late, great golden state
  • Interests:rockabilly, psychobilly, punk rock, tattoos. I'm married so I don't like girls anymore! :)
I was thinking, "are we supposed to remember this guy?"

#8
Gryph
Posted 19 March 2011 - 09:47 PM

Gryph

    The K Man

  • 1Emu Veteran
  • 14,666 posts
  • Gender:Male
  • Location:Chicago, IL
I don't know who this is

#9
solidius23
Posted 19 March 2011 - 10:17 PM

solidius23

    The Cult of Personality

  • Moderator
  • 2,861 posts
  • Gender:Male
  • Location:S.Arkansas
Who the fuck is this mealy mouth bastard?

#10
Robert
Posted 20 March 2011 - 05:31 AM

Robert

    Alchemist

  • User Admin
  • 11,251 posts
  • Gender:Male
  • Location:Land of Oz
Investigation reveals this thread...

http://www.1emulatio...?showtopic=7316

the author of Chankast Utilities !



And Gryph has only forgotten who he is...
http://www.1emulatio...p...ost&p=64966

#11
Gryph
Posted 20 March 2011 - 06:07 AM

Gryph

    The K Man

  • 1Emu Veteran
  • 14,666 posts
  • Gender:Male
  • Location:Chicago, IL
I was so naive back then. I am a hardened veteren of The Internet now.
