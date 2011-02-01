registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { return; } public function replaceOutput($output, $key) { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicView($output, $key); } } ?>registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicViewJS(); } } ?> GTA San Andreas - Comic Book Edition Released - XBOX Hacks [/xbox] - 1Emulation.com

GTA San Andreas - Comic Book Edition Released

Started by ace9094 , Feb 01 2011 08:56 AM

19 replies to this topic

#1
ace9094
Posted 01 February 2011 - 08:56 AM

ace9094

    Needs Sunlight

  • Premium Members
  • 711 posts
THIS IS A VIDEO OFF YOUTUBE TO GIVE YOU AN IDEA OF WHAT YOU CAN DO.... USE LEGEND BELOW FOR IUNSTRUCTIONS ON FLYING AND CHANING INTO DIFFERENT PLAYERS.

http://www.youtube.c...h?v=jB_xTne_Hgs

Its a modified version of the P1tch Edition

Find it on UG

enjoy, full credit to budwin

NEW PLAYER SKINS (Same as v1)

Spiderman
Batman
Superman
Venom
Ironman
Thor
Green Lantern
and more

NEW CARS (same as v1)

Batmobile
Classic Batmobile
BatPod
BatTumbler
Batboat - dinghy
Batmoblie forever
Batmoblie
GhostRider's Bike
Knightrider
Delorean
Flying Delorean
Speeder Bikes from starwars
Sith Speeders from starwars
Mini Moto's
Hydrofoam
Wellchair
Bista tuned
Delorean flying car
Drag car
Hotring cop car
Wall-E
B2 bomber
Flying carpet
UFO
BlackBird

Loads of new Pedestrians

NOTES:


Over 250 new comic type peds all made or converted by me.
New buildings,items,weapons,and loading screens
Cover and loading screens were made by ACE9094.

This game is still a WIP, and is not 100% the game may crash and or lock up at times.

I put the PAl fix in as well for all you PAl xbox users.

As allways let me know of any bugs or whatnot you may find, and if you may need any help.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
XBox Legend:

Action Button, GROUP CTRL FOWARD, REVERSE or SECONDARY FIRE : L
Crouch or Horn(vehicule): Left Thumbstick
HANDBRAKE: X
ENTER: Y
Yes & No: Left and Right D-Pad

Enter L + X to enter MultiMod,Hidden Interiors,CJ Get High and Drunk
MultiMod : L + L2
Hidden Interiors / Teleporter : L + Right D-Pad
CJ Get High and Drunk : L + R2
To Disable these 3 Mod L + Left D-Pad

Disable Multi Mod to Use the Driver Mod

Helicopter: L + Right D-Pad
To Disable the Driver Mod L + Left D-Pad

MultiMod Keys Pressed:HOLD L+X, Then Click L Stick+L,Then use the d-pad < >
***Set Current Wanted Level YES/NO to go from 0 to 6 stars
***Set Maximum Wanted Level YES/NO to go from 0 to 6 stars
***Set Traffic Density YES/NO to go from 0 to 100 percent
***Make Car Heavy YES/NO 0 (normal weight) to 1 (heavy weight)
***Set Cops Ignore CJ YES/NO 0 (normal behavior) to 1 (cops ignore you)
***Set Everyone Ignore CJ YES/NO 0 (normal behavior) to 1 (everyoneignore you)
***Choose Any Mission YES/NO to go from mission 2 to 134,L to start the mission see Document.txt
***Enable Parachute YES/NO 0(disabled) to 1 (enabled)
***Change CJ's Stats YES/NO R+A (increase) R+B (decrease) see Document.txt for stat numbers
***Set Current Time YES/NO go from 0:00 to 23:00, L to apply
***Weather adjuster YES/NO go from 0 to 19 see Document.txt for weather
***Ped spawner YES/NO to change actor,L to spawn,R to be(no gun in your hand)
***Open car Doors YES/NO to go from 0 to 5, L to apply
***Gamespeed adjuster YES/NO 10 (damn slow) to 200 (super fast)
***Toggle Naval Base missle YES/NO 0 (off) to 1 (on)
***Toggle military wanted level YES/NO 0 (off) to 1 (on)
***Toggle gang war YES/NO 0 (off) to 1 (on)
***Toggle Los Santos riot YES/NO 0=off, 1=on
***Toggle train traffic YES/NO 0=on 1=off
***Toggle car sprayable YES/NO 0=sprayable, 1=not sprayable
***Toggle car visibility YES/NO 0=invisible, 1=visible, L to apply
***Improve car's handling YES/NO (100 to 200)
***Keep stuff after busted YES/NO (0=keep, 1=lose)
***Keep stuff after wasted YES/NO (0=keep, 1=lose)
***Toggle free Pay n Spray YES/NO (0=pay, 1=free)
***Make CJ bleed YES/NO (0=normal, 1=bleed)
***Deflate car tires YES/NO (0 to 3, L in vehicle to select number)
***Set vehicle color YES/NO to go through primary colour, A/B to go through secondary colors,L to apply
***Take a picture L to take a picture
***Disable vehicle & zone text YES/NO 1 (enable text) to 0 (disabled text)
***Object spawner YES/NO 615 to 2872, L to apply
***Add money YES/NO Increase or Decrease,(A to add)(B to subtracted)then L to apply
***Car's health adjuster YES/NO Adjusts the car's health,L to apply
***Set car's hydraulics YES/NO 0 (off) to 1 (on), L to apply
***Set car's nitros YES/NO 0 (off) to 1 (on), L to apply
***Set CJ's clothes YES/NO 0=suit,1=shirts,2=pants,3=shoes,4=chain,5=watch,6=glasses,7=head,8=hair
***Timer Control YES/NO Increase or Decrease the mission timer
***Car spawner YES/NO car ID from 400 to 611, L to spawn, R to remote drive
First Person Camera Keys Pressedin vehicle)L+NO to Exit, L+YES to re-enter
Weapon Select Keys Pressed:R+X, WHITE to cycle to next menu
Helicopter Magnet Keys Pressed:Click L Stick in a choper, B to release car
NRG Transport Keys Pressed:RUN+YES
Bomb Drop Keys Pressed:Click L to drop bombs from the hydra
Sit Down Keys Pressed:BACK button+YES, X to stand back up
Trip Skip Keys Pressedin vehicle) YES
Mission Skipper Keys Pressedin vehicle) L+UP(D-Pad)
Hidden Interiors Keys Pressed:L+YES+A, Y to enter, L+NO to exit
Bullet Time Keys Pressed:R+DOWN(D-PAD), A to deactivate
Fast Heli Take-off Keys Pressed:Click L Stick when u enter any Helicopter
Wall Climbing Keys Pressed:HOLD X
Super CJ aka Superman Keys Pressed:Jump off something & hold forward, Superpowers WHITE+BLACK
Vehicle Guns Keys Pressedin vehicle)UP(D-Pad) to enable, DOWN(D-Pad) to shot
Superbrake Keys Pressedin vehicle)L+R+X
SuperNOS Keys Pressedin vehicle)Click R Stick,fly like a rocket
CJ Get High and Drunk Keys Pressed:L+X,then L+Click R Stick, then goto the BAR
Flat Tire Fix Keys Pressed:goto the trunk Y to pickup the wheel. click L stick to put it on
Save Anywhere Keys Pressed:Click L+R Sticks to Save Anywhere
Give and Take Guns Keys Pressed:R+up(D-Pad)hold R still,then press YES
Stinger Drop Keys Pressedin vehicle) B to drop a spike strips
PatriotExplosionLauncher Keys Pressed:B while in a Patriot to launch an explosion
Driver Car Keys Pressed:Hold L outside CJ's house at Redmarker for Carlist
(Get in car) Click L Stick to get into car,tell the driver to speed up with YES or NO, R to stop car
(Drive by mode) L to go into drive by mode, B to shot
Driver Helicopter Keys Pressed:HOLD L+YES to call,tell to leave L+NO,
(Insidechopper) Click L Stick (to tell the driver were to go))
(Pick Chopper Gun) L to bring up Gun menu, then press Yes+A to pick your gun
(Exit chopper Gun) Yes
Perfect Start This opens up the entire state in the beginning
Parked Cars Added Parked Cars
Chop Shop complete Wang's Autos & your San Fierro garage is a Chop Shop
Hunter Madness Get Six-Stars & the will slowly descend from the sky
Sub Mission Skipper (Activate Hidden Interiors)Then head over to the drainage canal
Pizza Cake Go to the payphone north of the LVPD HQ
Wheeler-Dealing Go to the payphone west of the Jefferson Motel
Big Bank Job Go to the northern payphone south of the Jefferson Motel
Get Gama Rei Go to the southern payphone at Pier 69
Follow That Traitor Go to the western payphone inside Cranberry Station
Get Zitzaki Go to the eastern payphone inside Cranberry Station
Swat Van Swipe Go to the northern payphone at Pier 69
Headlights N/A on XBOX
Engine Operation N/A on XBOX
Rockstar Changes Most of the introduction to the game have been deleted
Home Brains hobos piss on the ground, sit on the sidewalk,get drunk
Steed You can never fall off your motorcycle
Invincibility God mode,literally everything proof, can't kill this NIGGER
Speedometer There will be a speed gauge on the screen
Invincible Vehicle Integrated with God mode
GTA2 Camera Top Camera view, like in the classic GTAs
Real Time The time in the game will be in real time
Mod Shop Brown door living room of CJ's house or red door San Fierro garage
Coordinates Game coordinates
Car Unflip Your vehicle will automatically flip itself
Hot Coffee Just get a girlfriend and make her proud (Sex Mod)
Ammunation Upgrade All weapons are unlocked in the beginning
Gang Warfare Gangs will appear everywhere in three major cities
Quadruple InsaneStunt You can now achieve a quadruple insane stunt bonus
Drive Thru Airport You can now use the airport while in a car
Petrol Every vehicle you drive will need gas, u can refill gas at most gas stations

San Andreas All In One Mod v3.0
-by spaceeinstein

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The Glitches
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
If you are too lazy to read the details, look here.
Mission Skipper forces a mission to end so it might glitch up the game
The Color Shop could crash version 1.01 and 2.0 of San Andreas
Sometimes the transients pee forever and sometimes the pee still comes out even though they are not peeing
If Bullet Time is enabled, any area where you need to press the SPRINT button might crash the game
Sometimes the Bullet Time timer does not work right
There is a maximum speed number for the speedometer for flying vehicles and that cannot be increased
If you "climb" in front of a vehicle, you might get merged into it or the vehicle disappears
GTA2 Camera will be a little jumpy
When you spawn the RC Tiger in remote mode, do not press the FIRE button
Spawning bikes or boats in remote mode does not let those vehicles be remotely controlled
Weird things can happen if you start a mission when you are not suppose to start it
Adjusting certain stats in the game can make the game weird
Spawning too much objects or peds in one place will crash the game
Sometimes changing into a ped make you uncontrollable

Edited by ace9094, 24 September 2011 - 09:06 AM.

#2
Punika
Posted 01 February 2011 - 09:36 AM

Punika

    Member

  • Members+
  • 59 posts
  • Gender:Male
  • Location:Germany
THX , i will check it out!

#3
Xbox Junkie
Posted 06 February 2011 - 09:34 AM

Xbox Junkie

    Member

  • Members+
  • 90 posts
this sounds primo

#4
ace9094
Posted 08 February 2011 - 08:21 AM

ace9094

    Needs Sunlight

  • Premium Members
  • 711 posts
UPDATE:

Budwin is working on a new version.... I will let you know when he has finished, I been real busy lately with work :o

#5
marlon006
Posted 17 September 2011 - 01:03 PM

marlon006

    Newbie Poster

  • Members+
  • 4 posts
i downloaded it but it doesn't work if i open it it will go back to evox screen :P do i need a patch for this ???
edit: nevermind i deleted save files and gta3.img files on x y z now it works

Edited by marlon006, 17 September 2011 - 01:21 PM.

#6
ace9094
Posted 17 September 2011 - 01:46 PM

ace9094

    Needs Sunlight

  • Premium Members
  • 711 posts

i downloaded it but it doesn't work if i open it it will go back to evox screen :P do i need a patch for this ???
edit: nevermind i deleted save files and gta3.img files on x y z now it works


budwin has done another version (well most of it) Its a Marvel edition...

#7
marlon006
Posted 19 September 2011 - 07:04 PM

marlon006

    Newbie Poster

  • Members+
  • 4 posts

i downloaded it but it doesn't work if i open it it will go back to evox screen :P do i need a patch for this ???
edit: nevermind i deleted save files and gta3.img files on x y z now it works


budwin has done another version (well most of it) Its a Marvel edition...


thx i will download it (if i find it)

#8
jamallego
Posted 19 September 2011 - 09:12 PM

jamallego

    Member

  • Members+
  • 82 posts
  • Gender:Male
  • Location:Colombia
looks great...any idea where find it???

thanks

#9
ace9094
Posted 20 September 2011 - 06:08 PM

ace9094

    Needs Sunlight

  • Premium Members
  • 711 posts
You wont find the Marvel \ DC version just yet... Its in beta at the moment... I have the IMG file so if you grab the budwin or pitch edition this file just replaces it :P

I have not put anywhere to download as its only a beta so you wont find it online

It is almost the same as the budwin version but the Peds have changed :) Joker, superman, batman (different version) iceman etc etc LOAD of new peds, Billboards etc...

Budwin will be also changing the load screens and start screen (I helped him with the artwork for those) but he has been working on this for MONTHS

Example Venom is 390MB, he needed to be remodelled to 90mb to fit or the game kept crashing

FULL CREDIT TO BUDWIN FOR THE TIME AND EFFORT HE IS PUTTING INTO THIS PROJECT !

#10
PhilExile
Posted 20 September 2011 - 09:17 PM

PhilExile

    Needs Sunlight

  • Premium Members
  • 754 posts
This actually looks pretty F'n cool!

Ace, do you have download links for the regular Budwin edition or is this just available via torrent?

You wont find the Marvel \ DC version just yet... Its in beta at the moment... I have the IMG file so if you grab the budwin or pitch edition this file just replaces it :P

I have not put anywhere to download as its only a beta so you wont find it online

It is almost the same as the budwin version but the Peds have changed :) Joker, superman, batman (different version) iceman etc etc LOAD of new peds, Billboards etc...

Budwin will be also changing the load screens and start screen (I helped him with the artwork for those) but he has been working on this for MONTHS

Example Venom is 390MB, he needed to be remodelled to 90mb to fit or the game kept crashing

FULL CREDIT TO BUDWIN FOR THE TIME AND EFFORT HE IS PUTTING INTO THIS PROJECT !


#11
ace9094
Posted 23 September 2011 - 05:02 PM

ace9094

    Needs Sunlight

  • Premium Members
  • 711 posts
it should be availible on torrent :P

This version is due soon and is even cooler, It has all of the the stuff in the Budwin edition and more....
I have beta 1 at the moment, anyone who played GTA SA and liked it or played the Budwin edition is in for a treat very soon.....

New cars, bikes, planes, boats, pedestrians, costumes, buildings, weapons, billboards, title screens, loading screens and more !!!!!

I will try and make this a dropbox exclusive for the first couple of weeks before releasing torrents online....

Budwin will continue to build on this project so another release will be out next year sometime.

I personally love the GTA games.... Here is the cover for GTA: Comic Book Edition

Posted Image
0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

