GTA San Andreas - Comic Book Edition Released

THIS IS A VIDEO OFF YOUTUBE TO GIVE YOU AN IDEA OF WHAT YOU CAN DO.... USE LEGEND BELOW FOR IUNSTRUCTIONS ON FLYING AND CHANING INTO DIFFERENT PLAYERS.
Its a modified version of the P1tch Edition
Find it on UG
enjoy, full credit to budwin
NEW PLAYER SKINS (Same as v1)
Spiderman
Batman
Superman
Venom
Ironman
Thor
Green Lantern
and more
NEW CARS (same as v1)
Batmobile
Classic Batmobile
BatPod
BatTumbler
Batboat - dinghy
Batmoblie forever
Batmoblie
GhostRider's Bike
Knightrider
Delorean
Flying Delorean
Speeder Bikes from starwars
Sith Speeders from starwars
Mini Moto's
Hydrofoam
Wellchair
Bista tuned
Delorean flying car
Drag car
Hotring cop car
Wall-E
B2 bomber
Flying carpet
UFO
BlackBird
Loads of new Pedestrians
NOTES:
Over 250 new comic type peds all made or converted by me.
New buildings,items,weapons,and loading screens
Cover and loading screens were made by ACE9094.
This game is still a WIP, and is not 100% the game may crash and or lock up at times.
I put the PAl fix in as well for all you PAl xbox users.
As allways let me know of any bugs or whatnot you may find, and if you may need any help.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
XBox Legend:
Action Button, GROUP CTRL FOWARD, REVERSE or SECONDARY FIRE : L
Crouch or Horn(vehicule): Left Thumbstick
HANDBRAKE: X
ENTER: Y
Yes & No: Left and Right D-Pad
Enter L + X to enter MultiMod,Hidden Interiors,CJ Get High and Drunk
MultiMod : L + L2
Hidden Interiors / Teleporter : L + Right D-Pad
CJ Get High and Drunk : L + R2
To Disable these 3 Mod L + Left D-Pad
Disable Multi Mod to Use the Driver Mod
Helicopter: L + Right D-Pad
To Disable the Driver Mod L + Left D-Pad
MultiMod Keys Pressed:HOLD L+X, Then Click L Stick+L,Then use the d-pad < >
***Set Current Wanted Level YES/NO to go from 0 to 6 stars
***Set Maximum Wanted Level YES/NO to go from 0 to 6 stars
***Set Traffic Density YES/NO to go from 0 to 100 percent
***Make Car Heavy YES/NO 0 (normal weight) to 1 (heavy weight)
***Set Cops Ignore CJ YES/NO 0 (normal behavior) to 1 (cops ignore you)
***Set Everyone Ignore CJ YES/NO 0 (normal behavior) to 1 (everyoneignore you)
***Choose Any Mission YES/NO to go from mission 2 to 134,L to start the mission see Document.txt
***Enable Parachute YES/NO 0(disabled) to 1 (enabled)
***Change CJ's Stats YES/NO R+A (increase) R+B (decrease) see Document.txt for stat numbers
***Set Current Time YES/NO go from 0:00 to 23:00, L to apply
***Weather adjuster YES/NO go from 0 to 19 see Document.txt for weather
***Ped spawner YES/NO to change actor,L to spawn,R to be(no gun in your hand)
***Open car Doors YES/NO to go from 0 to 5, L to apply
***Gamespeed adjuster YES/NO 10 (damn slow) to 200 (super fast)
***Toggle Naval Base missle YES/NO 0 (off) to 1 (on)
***Toggle military wanted level YES/NO 0 (off) to 1 (on)
***Toggle gang war YES/NO 0 (off) to 1 (on)
***Toggle Los Santos riot YES/NO 0=off, 1=on
***Toggle train traffic YES/NO 0=on 1=off
***Toggle car sprayable YES/NO 0=sprayable, 1=not sprayable
***Toggle car visibility YES/NO 0=invisible, 1=visible, L to apply
***Improve car's handling YES/NO (100 to 200)
***Keep stuff after busted YES/NO (0=keep, 1=lose)
***Keep stuff after wasted YES/NO (0=keep, 1=lose)
***Toggle free Pay n Spray YES/NO (0=pay, 1=free)
***Make CJ bleed YES/NO (0=normal, 1=bleed)
***Deflate car tires YES/NO (0 to 3, L in vehicle to select number)
***Set vehicle color YES/NO to go through primary colour, A/B to go through secondary colors,L to apply
***Take a picture L to take a picture
***Disable vehicle & zone text YES/NO 1 (enable text) to 0 (disabled text)
***Object spawner YES/NO 615 to 2872, L to apply
***Add money YES/NO Increase or Decrease,(A to add)(B to subtracted)then L to apply
***Car's health adjuster YES/NO Adjusts the car's health,L to apply
***Set car's hydraulics YES/NO 0 (off) to 1 (on), L to apply
***Set car's nitros YES/NO 0 (off) to 1 (on), L to apply
***Set CJ's clothes YES/NO 0=suit,1=shirts,2=pants,3=shoes,4=chain,5=watch,6=glasses,7=head,8=hair
***Timer Control YES/NO Increase or Decrease the mission timer
***Car spawner YES/NO car ID from 400 to 611, L to spawn, R to remote drive
First Person Camera Keys Pressedin vehicle)L+NO to Exit, L+YES to re-enter
Weapon Select Keys Pressed:R+X, WHITE to cycle to next menu
Helicopter Magnet Keys Pressed:Click L Stick in a choper, B to release car
NRG Transport Keys Pressed:RUN+YES
Bomb Drop Keys Pressed:Click L to drop bombs from the hydra
Sit Down Keys Pressed:BACK button+YES, X to stand back up
Trip Skip Keys Pressedin vehicle) YES
Mission Skipper Keys Pressedin vehicle) L+UP(D-Pad)
Hidden Interiors Keys Pressed:L+YES+A, Y to enter, L+NO to exit
Bullet Time Keys Pressed:R+DOWN(D-PAD), A to deactivate
Fast Heli Take-off Keys Pressed:Click L Stick when u enter any Helicopter
Wall Climbing Keys Pressed:HOLD X
Super CJ aka Superman Keys Pressed:Jump off something & hold forward, Superpowers WHITE+BLACK
Vehicle Guns Keys Pressedin vehicle)UP(D-Pad) to enable, DOWN(D-Pad) to shot
Superbrake Keys Pressedin vehicle)L+R+X
SuperNOS Keys Pressedin vehicle)Click R Stick,fly like a rocket
CJ Get High and Drunk Keys Pressed:L+X,then L+Click R Stick, then goto the BAR
Flat Tire Fix Keys Pressed:goto the trunk Y to pickup the wheel. click L stick to put it on
Save Anywhere Keys Pressed:Click L+R Sticks to Save Anywhere
Give and Take Guns Keys Pressed:R+up(D-Pad)hold R still,then press YES
Stinger Drop Keys Pressedin vehicle) B to drop a spike strips
PatriotExplosionLauncher Keys Pressed:B while in a Patriot to launch an explosion
Driver Car Keys Pressed:Hold L outside CJ's house at Redmarker for Carlist
(Get in car) Click L Stick to get into car,tell the driver to speed up with YES or NO, R to stop car
(Drive by mode) L to go into drive by mode, B to shot
Driver Helicopter Keys Pressed:HOLD L+YES to call,tell to leave L+NO,
(Insidechopper) Click L Stick (to tell the driver were to go))
(Pick Chopper Gun) L to bring up Gun menu, then press Yes+A to pick your gun
(Exit chopper Gun) Yes
Perfect Start This opens up the entire state in the beginning
Parked Cars Added Parked Cars
Chop Shop complete Wang's Autos & your San Fierro garage is a Chop Shop
Hunter Madness Get Six-Stars & the will slowly descend from the sky
Sub Mission Skipper (Activate Hidden Interiors)Then head over to the drainage canal
Pizza Cake Go to the payphone north of the LVPD HQ
Wheeler-Dealing Go to the payphone west of the Jefferson Motel
Big Bank Job Go to the northern payphone south of the Jefferson Motel
Get Gama Rei Go to the southern payphone at Pier 69
Follow That Traitor Go to the western payphone inside Cranberry Station
Get Zitzaki Go to the eastern payphone inside Cranberry Station
Swat Van Swipe Go to the northern payphone at Pier 69
Headlights N/A on XBOX
Engine Operation N/A on XBOX
Rockstar Changes Most of the introduction to the game have been deleted
Home Brains hobos piss on the ground, sit on the sidewalk,get drunk
Steed You can never fall off your motorcycle
Invincibility God mode,literally everything proof
Speedometer There will be a speed gauge on the screen
Invincible Vehicle Integrated with God mode
GTA2 Camera Top Camera view, like in the classic GTAs
Real Time The time in the game will be in real time
Mod Shop Brown door living room of CJ's house or red door San Fierro garage
Coordinates Game coordinates
Car Unflip Your vehicle will automatically flip itself
Hot Coffee Just get a girlfriend and make her proud (Sex Mod)
Ammunation Upgrade All weapons are unlocked in the beginning
Gang Warfare Gangs will appear everywhere in three major cities
Quadruple InsaneStunt You can now achieve a quadruple insane stunt bonus
Drive Thru Airport You can now use the airport while in a car
Petrol Every vehicle you drive will need gas, u can refill gas at most gas stations
San Andreas All In One Mod v3.0
-by spaceeinstein
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The Glitches
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
If you are too lazy to read the details, look here.
Mission Skipper forces a mission to end so it might glitch up the game
The Color Shop could crash version 1.01 and 2.0 of San Andreas
Sometimes the transients pee forever and sometimes the pee still comes out even though they are not peeing
If Bullet Time is enabled, any area where you need to press the SPRINT button might crash the game
Sometimes the Bullet Time timer does not work right
There is a maximum speed number for the speedometer for flying vehicles and that cannot be increased
If you "climb" in front of a vehicle, you might get merged into it or the vehicle disappears
GTA2 Camera will be a little jumpy
When you spawn the RC Tiger in remote mode, do not press the FIRE button
Spawning bikes or boats in remote mode does not let those vehicles be remotely controlled
Weird things can happen if you start a mission when you are not suppose to start it
Adjusting certain stats in the game can make the game weird
Spawning too much objects or peds in one place will crash the game
Sometimes changing into a ped make you uncontrollable
