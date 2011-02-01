GTA San Andreas - Comic Book Edition Released

THIS IS A VIDEO OFF YOUTUBE TO GIVE YOU AN IDEA OF WHAT YOU CAN DO.... USE LEGEND BELOW FOR IUNSTRUCTIONS ON FLYING AND CHANING INTO DIFFERENT PLAYERS.Its a modified version of the P1tch EditionFind it on UGenjoy, full credit to budwinNEW PLAYER SKINS (Same as v1)SpidermanBatmanSupermanVenomIronmanThorGreen Lanternand moreNEW CARS (same as v1)BatmobileClassic BatmobileBatPodBatTumblerBatboat - dinghyBatmoblie foreverBatmoblieGhostRider's BikeKnightriderDeloreanFlying DeloreanSpeeder Bikes from starwarsSith Speeders from starwarsMini Moto'sHydrofoamWellchairBista tunedDelorean flying carDrag carHotring cop carWall-EB2 bomberFlying carpetUFOBlackBirdLoads of new PedestriansNOTES:Over 250 new comic type peds all made or converted by me.New buildings,items,weapons,and loading screensCover and loading screens were made by ACE9094.This game is still a WIP, and is not 100% the game may crash and or lock up at times.I put the PAl fix in as well for all you PAl xbox users.As allways let me know of any bugs or whatnot you may find, and if you may need any help.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------XBox Legend:Action Button, GROUP CTRL FOWARD, REVERSE or SECONDARY FIRE : LCrouch or Horn(vehicule): Left ThumbstickHANDBRAKE: XENTER: YYes & No: Left and Right D-PadEnter L + X to enter MultiMod,Hidden Interiors,CJ Get High and DrunkMultiMod : L + L2Hidden Interiors / Teleporter : L + Right D-PadCJ Get High and Drunk : L + R2To Disable these 3 Mod L + Left D-PadDisable Multi Mod to Use the Driver ModHelicopter: L + Right D-PadTo Disable the Driver Mod L + Left D-PadMultiMod Keys Pressed:HOLD L+X, Then Click L Stick+L,Then use the d-pad < >***Set Current Wanted Level YES/NO to go from 0 to 6 stars***Set Maximum Wanted Level YES/NO to go from 0 to 6 stars***Set Traffic Density YES/NO to go from 0 to 100 percent***Make Car Heavy YES/NO 0 (normal weight) to 1 (heavy weight)***Set Cops Ignore CJ YES/NO 0 (normal behavior) to 1 (cops ignore you)***Set Everyone Ignore CJ YES/NO 0 (normal behavior) to 1 (everyoneignore you)***Choose Any Mission YES/NO to go from mission 2 to 134,L to start the mission see Document.txt***Enable Parachute YES/NO 0(disabled) to 1 (enabled)***Change CJ's Stats YES/NO R+A (increase) R+B (decrease) see Document.txt for stat numbers***Set Current Time YES/NO go from 0:00 to 23:00, L to apply***Weather adjuster YES/NO go from 0 to 19 see Document.txt for weather***Ped spawner YES/NO to change actor,L to spawn,R to be(no gun in your hand)***Open car Doors YES/NO to go from 0 to 5, L to apply***Gamespeed adjuster YES/NO 10 (damn slow) to 200 (super fast)***Toggle Naval Base missle YES/NO 0 (off) to 1 (on)***Toggle military wanted level YES/NO 0 (off) to 1 (on)***Toggle gang war YES/NO 0 (off) to 1 (on)***Toggle Los Santos riot YES/NO 0=off, 1=on***Toggle train traffic YES/NO 0=on 1=off***Toggle car sprayable YES/NO 0=sprayable, 1=not sprayable***Toggle car visibility YES/NO 0=invisible, 1=visible, L to apply***Improve car's handling YES/NO (100 to 200)***Keep stuff after busted YES/NO (0=keep, 1=lose)***Keep stuff after wasted YES/NO (0=keep, 1=lose)***Toggle free Pay n Spray YES/NO (0=pay, 1=free)***Make CJ bleed YES/NO (0=normal, 1=bleed)***Deflate car tires YES/NO (0 to 3, L in vehicle to select number)***Set vehicle color YES/NO to go through primary colour, A/B to go through secondary colors,L to apply***Take a picture L to take a picture***Disable vehicle & zone text YES/NO 1 (enable text) to 0 (disabled text)***Object spawner YES/NO 615 to 2872, L to apply***Add money YES/NO Increase or Decrease,(A to add)(B to subtracted)then L to apply***Car's health adjuster YES/NO Adjusts the car's health,L to apply***Set car's hydraulics YES/NO 0 (off) to 1 (on), L to apply***Set car's nitros YES/NO 0 (off) to 1 (on), L to apply***Set CJ's clothes YES/NO 0=suit,1=shirts,2=pants,3=shoes,4=chain,5=watch,6=glasses,7=head,8=hair***Timer Control YES/NO Increase or Decrease the mission timer***Car spawner YES/NO car ID from 400 to 611, L to spawn, R to remote driveFirst Person Camera Keys Pressedin vehicle)L+NO to Exit, L+YES to re-enterWeapon Select Keys Pressed:R+X, WHITE to cycle to next menuHelicopter Magnet Keys Pressed:Click L Stick in a choper, B to release carNRG Transport Keys Pressed:RUN+YESBomb Drop Keys Pressed:Click L to drop bombs from the hydraSit Down Keys Pressed:BACK button+YES, X to stand back upTrip Skip Keys Pressedin vehicle) YESMission Skipper Keys Pressedin vehicle) L+UP(D-Pad)Hidden Interiors Keys Pressed:L+YES+A, Y to enter, L+NO to exitBullet Time Keys Pressed:R+DOWN(D-PAD), A to deactivateFast Heli Take-off Keys Pressed:Click L Stick when u enter any HelicopterWall Climbing Keys Pressed:HOLD XSuper CJ aka Superman Keys Pressed:Jump off something & hold forward, Superpowers WHITE+BLACKVehicle Guns Keys Pressedin vehicle)UP(D-Pad) to enable, DOWN(D-Pad) to shotSuperbrake Keys Pressedin vehicle)L+R+XSuperNOS Keys Pressedin vehicle)Click R Stick,fly like a rocketCJ Get High and Drunk Keys Pressed:L+X,then L+Click R Stick, then goto the BARFlat Tire Fix Keys Pressed:goto the trunk Y to pickup the wheel. click L stick to put it onSave Anywhere Keys Pressed:Click L+R Sticks to Save AnywhereGive and Take Guns Keys Pressed:R+up(D-Pad)hold R still,then press YESStinger Drop Keys Pressedin vehicle) B to drop a spike stripsPatriotExplosionLauncher Keys Pressed:B while in a Patriot to launch an explosionDriver Car Keys Pressed:Hold L outside CJ's house at Redmarker for Carlist(Get in car) Click L Stick to get into car,tell the driver to speed up with YES or NO, R to stop car(Drive by mode) L to go into drive by mode, B to shotDriver Helicopter Keys Pressed:HOLD L+YES to call,tell to leave L+NO,(Insidechopper) Click L Stick (to tell the driver were to go))(Pick Chopper Gun) L to bring up Gun menu, then press Yes+A to pick your gun(Exit chopper Gun) YesPerfect Start This opens up the entire state in the beginningParked Cars Added Parked CarsChop Shop complete Wang's Autos & your San Fierro garage is a Chop ShopHunter Madness Get Six-Stars & the will slowly descend from the skySub Mission Skipper (Activate Hidden Interiors)Then head over to the drainage canalPizza Cake Go to the payphone north of the LVPD HQWheeler-Dealing Go to the payphone west of the Jefferson MotelBig Bank Job Go to the northern payphone south of the Jefferson MotelGet Gama Rei Go to the southern payphone at Pier 69Follow That Traitor Go to the western payphone inside Cranberry StationGet Zitzaki Go to the eastern payphone inside Cranberry StationSwat Van Swipe Go to the northern payphone at Pier 69Headlights N/A on XBOXEngine Operation N/A on XBOXRockstar Changes Most of the introduction to the game have been deletedHome Brains hobos piss on the ground, sit on the sidewalk,get drunkSteed You can never fall off your motorcycleInvincibility God mode,literally everything proof, can't kill this NIGGERSpeedometer There will be a speed gauge on the screenInvincible Vehicle Integrated with God modeGTA2 Camera Top Camera view, like in the classic GTAsReal Time The time in the game will be in real timeMod Shop Brown door living room of CJ's house or red door San Fierro garageCoordinates Game coordinatesCar Unflip Your vehicle will automatically flip itselfHot Coffee Just get a girlfriend and make her proud (Sex Mod)Ammunation Upgrade All weapons are unlocked in the beginningGang Warfare Gangs will appear everywhere in three major citiesQuadruple InsaneStunt You can now achieve a quadruple insane stunt bonusDrive Thru Airport You can now use the airport while in a carPetrol Every vehicle you drive will need gas, u can refill gas at most gas stationsSan Andreas All In One Mod v3.0-by spaceeinstein--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------The Glitches--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------If you are too lazy to read the details, look here.Mission Skipper forces a mission to end so it might glitch up the gameThe Color Shop could crash version 1.01 and 2.0 of San AndreasSometimes the transients pee forever and sometimes the pee still comes out even though they are not peeingIf Bullet Time is enabled, any area where you need to press the SPRINT button might crash the gameSometimes the Bullet Time timer does not work rightThere is a maximum speed number for the speedometer for flying vehicles and that cannot be increasedIf you "climb" in front of a vehicle, you might get merged into it or the vehicle disappearsGTA2 Camera will be a little jumpyWhen you spawn the RC Tiger in remote mode, do not press the FIRE buttonSpawning bikes or boats in remote mode does not let those vehicles be remotely controlledWeird things can happen if you start a mission when you are not suppose to start itAdjusting certain stats in the game can make the game weirdSpawning too much objects or peds in one place will crash the gameSometimes changing into a ped make you uncontrollable

