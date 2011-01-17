Hi there
Here is my Mario64 themed skin for Surreal64 XXX CE B5.4 , I started on this skin a while ago but never had chance to upload it. The skin comes with a nice chilled out mario64 music and also normal sized icon and wide icon. You can pop them into the main surreal folder and rename to default.tbn if you want to use them.
here is preview
rombrowser screen
in game screen
wide icon
normal icon
icons are located in the folder called extras
Link to skin
http://www.megaupload.com/?d=6OMNS16E
When surreal get new engine, I can always update this skin to use
Hope you like the skin
Welcome to 1Emulation.comRegister now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. This message will be removed once you have signed in.
Login to Account Create an Account
My Mario64 skin for Surreal64 XXX CE B5.4
Started by Mr Feud , Jan 17 2011 04:57 PM
#1
Posted 17 January 2011 - 04:57 PM
#2
Posted 17 January 2011 - 05:06 PM
Nice skin! Thanks for sharing. Looks good on the 50" LCD
#3
Posted 17 January 2011 - 05:42 PM
Nice skin! Thanks for sharing. Looks good on the 50" LCD
thanks, your very welcome
#4
Posted 15 December 2016 - 01:05 AM
ANY CHANCE FOR A REUP
0 user(s) are reading this topic
0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users