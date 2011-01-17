My Mario64 skin for Surreal64 XXX CE B5.4

Hi thereHere is my Mario64 themed skin for Surreal64 XXX CE B5.4 , I started on this skin a while ago but never had chance to upload it. The skin comes with a nice chilled out mario64 music and also normal sized icon and wide icon. You can pop them into the main surreal folder and rename to default.tbn if you want to use them.here is previewrombrowser screenin game screenwide iconnormal iconicons are located in the folder called extrasLink to skinWhen surreal get new engine, I can always update this skin to useHope you like the skin