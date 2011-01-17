registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { return; } public function replaceOutput($output, $key) { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicView($output, $key); } } ?>registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicViewJS(); } } ?> My Mario64 skin for Surreal64 XXX CE B5.4 - XBOX Hacks [/xbox] - 1Emulation.com

Jump to content

Welcome to 1Emulation.com
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. This message will be removed once you have signed in.
Login to Account Create an Account
Photo

My Mario64 skin for Surreal64 XXX CE B5.4

- - - - -
Started by Mr Feud , Jan 17 2011 04:57 PM

  • Please log in to reply
3 replies to this topic

#1
Mr Feud
Posted 17 January 2011 - 04:57 PM

Mr Feud

    Novice

  • Members+
  • 46 posts
Hi there

Here is my Mario64 themed skin for Surreal64 XXX CE B5.4 , I started on this skin a while ago but never had chance to upload it. The skin comes with a nice chilled out mario64 music and also normal sized icon and wide icon. You can pop them into the main surreal folder and rename to default.tbn if you want to use them.

here is preview

rombrowser screen

Posted Image

in game screen

Posted Image

wide icon
Posted Image

normal icon
Posted Image


icons are located in the folder called extras

Link to skin
http://www.megaupload.com/?d=6OMNS16E


When surreal get new engine, I can always update this skin to use


Hope you like the skin

#2
Annihilitor
Posted 17 January 2011 - 05:06 PM

Annihilitor

    Member

  • Members+
  • 77 posts
Nice skin! Thanks for sharing. Looks good on the 50" LCD :)

#3
Mr Feud
Posted 17 January 2011 - 05:42 PM

Mr Feud

    Novice

  • Members+
  • 46 posts

Nice skin! Thanks for sharing. Looks good on the 50" LCD :)



thanks, your very welcome :clapping:

#4
JoeAngel
Posted 15 December 2016 - 01:05 AM

JoeAngel

    Newbie Poster

  • Members
  • 2 posts

ANY CHANCE FOR A REUP


Back to XBOX Hacks [/xbox]


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. 1Emulation.com
  2. Emulators / Homebrew / Modding on Gaming Systems (Consoles, Handhelds)
  3. Microsoft Systems
  4. XBOX Hacks [/xbox]