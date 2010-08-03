[2010/08/03] Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker

*if this game is called MGS Pokemon, i will not be surprised

Review: Metal Gear Solid: Peace WalkerSystem: PSPMetal Gear Solid: Peace Walker (MGS PW) is the latest MGS game by KojimaProductions. The main protagonist is Big Boss and it tells the story andevents that lead to the founding of Outer Heaven. The game is set in 1974,ten years after the events of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, four yearsafter Metal Gear Solid: Portable Ops, and just two years after theLes Enfants Terribles project and the location is set at Costa Rica.Graphics:This will be how the cutscene look like most of the timeGraphically, this game is pushing the PSP capabilities to the limit. Notmany games on PSP can match the level of details shown on the map or thecharacters itself. The jungle environment are lushfully done, thedetails on guns, equipments and vehicles are very detailed and the day/nightsettings are done so well in the same map. Best graphics by Kojima and histeam (well, until Ready at Dawns released Ghost of Sparta anywayGraphics: 9.5/10Sound:MGS PW has one of the best sound offering on a PSP game so far. The voiceacting is superb with David Hayter reprising his role for Big Boss, themain theme "Heaven's Divide" is a great song, and the MGS Main Theme musicin this version is even better. All the codecs are fully voiced now if thegame is installed to memory stick, unlike MGS Portable Ops which give ustexted codecs only. And the sound effects are all nicely done with bgmthat really suit the situation you find yourself in.Sound: 10/10Controls:Some contention on the controls. the previous MGS on PSP, Portable Opshave controls that are modified to fit the PSP. It is not so well-receivedby some gamers so in this game, MGS PW offers 3 types of control scheme.1st is the shooter type, where the camera are mapped to the face buttons,which most fps/action shooter games on PSP choose to use. 2nd is the actiontype where the action buttons like using equipments, changing weapons aremapped to the face buttons instead, the old MGS Portable Ops control style.And finally, the Monster Hunter control type, where weapon-changing andequipment usage are mapped to the trigger buttons instead. So, basicallythere is a control scheme for everyone's tastes and preference but beingon PSP, the controls are still lacking especially on camera controls.This is hampering the gameplay a little (not by much) and make somenoticable changes to the gameplay (which will be explained further later).Overall, i think the controls are adequate and not really game-breakingbut it can be daunting to those new to PSP.Controls: 7.5/10Gameplay:the mission preparation screenin MGS PW, Kojima Productions have retained most of the Portable Ops coregameplay, which is soldier gathering. Big Boss can recruit soldiers andprisoners of war during the course of the missions, and these soldierscan be used to help build up his team, the Militaires Sans Frontieres(Soldiers Without Borders). These soldiers have skills that can helpedin researching new weapons or equipments, providing food to the team,healing wounded soldiers or getting intel on the mission areas. With moresoldiers recruited, your base will grow and become more efficient.Gotta catch 'em all!Soldiers are recruited in missions using the new Fulton system, where youairlifted captured soldiers instead of the tedious system in Portable Opswhere you need to drag the soldiers to nearby truck/teammates to capturethem. Soldiers will also automatically join you if you have enough Heropoints and can also recruit via WIFI points. Recruiting soldiers arereally an important aspect as you will really need to level up your baseespecially on the R&D section. R&D will develop better weapons and equipmentwhich you will use in missions, especially boss battles. Without these,you will find that it is very hard to win in boss battles.Other than this, most of the aspect that makes MGS famous has been keepintact. We still have stealth missions, over-the-top boss battles, compellingstoryline (IMO even better and more revelant to MGS series than Portable Ops)and side information that tied characters to the backbone story of MGS.In fact, this game is so chokeful of features and gameplay that you wouldhave think this game is not on a handheld console. Other than the main storylinemissions, you will have extra operations, where you are given missions tohone skills, gather more soldiers, finding documents to develop new weaponsand equipments and to gather vehicles. Soldiers and vehicles can also besend to hotspots around the world to help waging wars, mercenary style.These missions named Outer Ops are basically mini game where you plan thesoldiers and vehicles to send to battles and you get to review the outcomein a turn based style with no controls on the battles. The mini game isnot really fleshed out but then, its sole purpose is to give you moresoldiers, items and documents for research purpose. For what its worth, itdone its job fairly well. There are also lots of informations that you canlisten to via recorded tapes to help you immerse in MGS universe furtherand unlock more missions. Also, you get to review character models andweapon/equipment models in details with brief description on it. Verythoughtful of Kojima and his team to include this as bonus. You can alsobuild your own Metal Gear as the game progressed.your own Metal GearNow the downside.Due to the limit of PSP controls, the gameplay has been tweaked significantly.The AI of the enemies are downgraded severely and they seems to have a verybad eyesights. The gameplay has been slowed down a bit in order to compensatefor the camera controls that you are battling with. This is not verynoticable but veteran MGS players will surely notice this. However, enemiesstill have acute sense especially in hearing, so the stealth missions doesnot suffer that much. Also, you will have to suspend your logic sense whenplaying this game in term of storyline (as usual) and gameplay. One fineexample is when you are collecting soldiers. Using the new Fulton system,captured soldiers will be airlifted to be carried to the base. However,enemies seems not be able to notice the airlifted soldiers no matter how nearthey areNot game breaking, just a minor irritation to me.Main irritations however are the boss battles. *Major spoiler ahead*The boss battles in this game are simply vehicles (helicopter, APV, tanks)and the AI sentries on prowl. Meaning, you will not find memorablepersonalities like Psycho Mantis, Sniper Wolf or Laughing Octopus in thisgame. but the AI sentries are still great with eerie background musicplaying in some of the battles, and the battle against Metal Gear is oneof the best in the series IMO. Still, I do miss battling against humanbosses.Gameplay: 9/10 (would have been higher if not for the minor irritation)Overall:9.5/10Sound : 10/10Controls: 7.5/10Gameplay: 9/10Overall : 9/10MGS PW is a nice addition to the growing MGS series. The story is just appropriateand the gameplay did not suffer much despite the game is on handhelds.One of the "killer apps" for PSP.