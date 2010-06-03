registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { return; } public function replaceOutput($output, $key) { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicView($output, $key); } } ?>registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicViewJS(); } } ?> Launcher for Mortal Kombat and Killer Instinct (Arcade games) - XBOX Hacks [/xbox] - 1Emulation.com

Launcher for Mortal Kombat and Killer Instinct (Arcade games)

Started by darknior , Jun 03 2010 07:55 AM

darknior
Posted 03 June 2010 - 07:55 AM

darknior

Launcher for Mortal Kombat and Killer Instinct (Arcade games)

Posted Image

+ Mortal Kombat 1, 2 and 3 (real MIDWAY xBox emu compil)
+ Killer Instinct 1 and 2 (KIxxx emulator)

Hi
I have made a new menu based on the UnleashX engine new skinned for the emulaors who don't
have a beautifull XTRA manu.
Like that i have had to KI and MK collection an menu with :

- Same PM3 interface like Xport's emu
- Video preview
- 3D Boxart preview
- Background random music (The two themes)
- Intro video like other Madmab emus (WMV and XMV version ... but less beautifull ... i don't understand AfterEffect :o )

Intro
Menu
Posted Image

It is really easy to use, just copy it where you want on the xbox lol
All the path are configured in the CONFIG.XML, but i use relative path for being universal!

When you have put it on your xbox, the first time, you will must choose the Skin.
When it is done, reboot the xbox and it is configured for all the time !
It is impossible with unleash to configure the Skin by FTP :(

Have a good time and tell me if you like it :huh:
Bye

(PM ME FOR THE LINK of the FULL PACK)
I will upload the skin alone today ...

Edited by darknior, 03 June 2010 - 07:59 AM.

ace9094
Posted 03 June 2010 - 08:11 AM

ace9094

Thats really nice :huh:

PM requested

ace9094
Posted 03 June 2010 - 08:43 PM

ace9094

Bravo - looking forward to the link :huh:

darknior
Posted 03 June 2010 - 10:00 PM

darknior

Hi

Link for the launcher LIGHT version without games :

http://www.megaupload.com/?d=PKF4TYVB (18 Mo)

Bye

carlo3do
Posted 04 June 2010 - 06:43 AM

carlo3do

hi darknior can you pm me THE LINK of the FULL PACK please? can this emulator play all midway core or just mk??

pookie75
Posted 04 June 2010 - 05:13 PM

pookie75

Id also like the link for the full pack. Great work mate, looking forward to trying this out. :D

RedCapsMan
Posted 04 June 2010 - 05:32 PM

RedCapsMan

I'd like a link to this as well. Looks very well done. Nice work, I wouldn't have thought to do this!

fumanchu
Posted 04 June 2010 - 09:54 PM

fumanchu

hi darknior can you pm me THE LINK of the FULL PACK please? can this emulator play all midway core or just mk??

its the mk games from the mortal kombat pack,but i suppose the rest of the midway games could be added from the midway arcade treasures disc like primal rage,narc,rampage world tour.

BritneysPAIRSisaGOD
Posted 04 June 2010 - 11:24 PM

BritneysPAIRSisaGOD

hi darknior can you pm me THE LINK of the FULL PACK please? can this emulator play all midway core or just mk??

its the mk games from the mortal kombat pack,but i suppose the rest of the midway games could be added from the midway arcade treasures disc like primal rage,narc,rampage world tour.



any way to hack ultimate mk 3 in to this release???

ace9094
Posted 05 June 2010 - 07:18 AM

ace9094

hi all,

thanks for the link....

I got it on my xbox but it dont work, :D

im using xbmc and its running from F:\ arcade\MK and KI

i get an error unable to find Games\mortal kombat\default.xbe

i get that type error for all games but the middle folder name changes for each game :)

any idea's

Edited by ace9094, 05 June 2010 - 07:21 AM.

Acidburn
Posted 07 June 2010 - 06:17 PM

Acidburn

Sweeet, I'd love a link for the full pack! :)
