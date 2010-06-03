

- Video preview

- 3D Boxart preview

- Background random music (The two themes)

Launcher for Mortal Kombat and Killer Instinct (Arcade games)+ Mortal Kombat 1, 2 and 3 (real MIDWAY xBox emu compil)+ Killer Instinct 1 and 2 (KIxxx emulator)HiI have made a new menu based on the UnleashX engine new skinned for the emulaors who don'thave a beautifull XTRA manu.Like that i have had to KI and MK collection an menu with :IntroMenuIt is really easy to use, just copy it where you want on the xbox lolAll the path are configured in the CONFIG.XML, but i use relative path for being universal!When you have put it on your xbox, the first time, you will must choose the Skin.When it is done, reboot the xbox and it is configured for all the time !It is impossible with unleash to configure the Skin by FTPHave a good time and tell me if you like itBye(PM ME FOR THE LINK of the FULL PACK)I will upload the skin alone today ...

Edited by darknior, 03 June 2010 - 07:59 AM.