[11/02/10] Resistance fall of man 1 and 2

Quickie review to save this topic and procastinating on hw:



Resistance 1:



Story - : 6

Standard FPS where you're a soldier fighting against an unknown alien thread to mankind. Game progresses as you travel between locations to find a way to stop the Chimera (alien threat). As far as I remember (played this back in December 2009), the protagonist doesn't talk at all so the player has to depend on the narrator for any story at all. However, it's just pretty much a Rambo game from start to finish.



Controls - : 8

I don't remember the controls very well, but I think they're alright once you get used to the weird setup. By this, I mean you find out you'll be throwing grenades a lot thinking you press the standard melee button. Fingers might slip because of the way the PS3 controller is designed (Crouching holding the l2 button and then trying to move the left stick is pretty annoying). Otherwise, I don't think I had much of a problem running, jumping, shooting, etc.



Graphics and Sound: ?

Anyone that knows me knows I don't give a crap about graphics as long as it doesn't have an effect on me playing the game. Plus, I don't think I have a valid opinion on this since I played through it with non-HDMI. Otherwise, graphics are fine albeit some stiff animations (P2 Coop LOL). Also, I'm not sure what makes people think graphics of a game are good. They say Uncharted 2 and such has good graphics. Well, they do, but in actuality, you spend about 2 minutes looking at that beautiful scenery before you snap back trying not to get killed. That being said, enemies look fine enough. I think the music and sound were standard, nothing special to me but everyone has difference tastes.



Weapons + Gameplay + Multiplayer: 7/8

Redeeming factor about this game to me is how many weapons you can carry. You find weapons as you progress, but you can carry all of them which is a bit unrealistic. However, its pretty fun to have all of them. Each weapon has a primary fire (that fires bullets) and an alternative fire depending on what the weapon does. The Bullseye and the Auger are probably the best two examples. Bullseye alt fire lets you tag people so your bullets can home in on them or you can tag the environment so it creates a trap that explodes sending bullets everywhere. Auger creates a shield allowing you to shoot through it, or you can just shoot through walls with the gun (Enemies that have the auger are a POS meaning you should watch out at all times for auger bullets coming at you). Grenades are a godsend in this game. They're probably overpowered, but they kill most grunts in one hit (Well they should on the second hardest difficulty.)



Gameplay is standard FPS. You find weapons, you shoot things, you blow some stuff up. There's some vehicles levels that are pretty easy and straightfoward. They won't make you do anything crazy for one thing. Life system is health based. You have four bars, if you get hit a bar starts going down. Catch is if you go under cover, it'll fill back up. However, if a bar is gone, it wont come back until you get a med kit. To be honest, I did like this health system because it was a medium between the health system and cover system. Two player coop = Good. Will it make the game better? Probably not. But a game becomes more bearable if your friend is there screwing around with you. Coop games are always a +1 to score to me. Last but least, there's in game achivements that give you skill points ( don't think they do anything). Collect skill points and intel documents and you start unlocking stuff. (skins, Weapons?). Downfall is there's no trophy support if you're into that kind of stuff. What sends this game down is that it is long. 30 Levels. Some levels start to look the same and you start begging for the area to end.



Multiplayer. Briefly played multiplayer. Seemed like any other multiplayer game to me. Spawning seems rampant and it seems very very easy to kill someone. But hey, PSN is free (I don't really notice the lag people complain about) so go at it. And yes, the online is the same as any online FPS game meaning you will find kids talking on the mic and campers and whatnot. Word of caution though. You join servers but each server has a different setting. I played only like 3-4 times, but every server I joined was either shotgun only or assault rifle only.

I'm stealing and abbv. this from GameFAQs - Credit to MisFit119

Game Modes -

Meltdown - Control nodes. More nodes you control the more damage the enemy reactor takes. Game ends when reactor is destroyed

Breach - Go for rods to take down enemy reactor

CTF - Self-explainatory. Take flag and go back to base

TDM - Kill everyone not on your team

Conversion - Everyone starts out as human. TDM. If you die, you become a chimera. Then after that, you spec. LMS wins



Wrapup:

Pros:

- Lots of weapons. Can carry them all.

- CO-OP CAMPAIGN



Cons:

- Some animations might feel stiff or awkward

- Not so special story

- LONG CAMPAIGN



Story: 6

Controls: 8

Graphics/Sound: ? Prolly a 7 since nothing special

Weapons/Graphic/Multi : 8



Overall: I give it a 7/8. Some people really enjoyed it and some didn't. I felt it was long and the same thing over and over, but in the end, it was alright. Oh, I guess the last question is does it compare to GoW1? No, Not really. Gears definitely did it better in this case.

