registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { return; } public function replaceOutput($output, $key) { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicView($output, $key); } } ?>registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicViewJS(); } } ?> Moonshell 2.0 released - Hacking and Homebrew News [/hax] - 1Emulation.com

Jump to content

Welcome to 1Emulation.com
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. This message will be removed once you have signed in.
Login to Account Create an Account
Photo

Moonshell 2.0 released

- - - - -
Started by Robert , May 09 2009 05:53 AM

  • Please log in to reply
No replies to this topic

#1
Robert
Posted 09 May 2009 - 05:53 AM

Robert

    Alchemist

  • User Admin
  • 11,205 posts
  • Gender:Male
  • Location:Land of Oz !!
Theme manager for the DS

The huge changelog can be found here.

>> Download Moonshell HERE (51 MB)
Back to Hacking and Homebrew News [/hax]


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. 1Emulation.com
  2. Welcome to 1Emulation! Serving The Scene Since 2002.
  3. 1Emulation.com Newsroom [/news]
  4. Hacking and Homebrew News [/hax]