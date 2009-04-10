registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { return; } public function replaceOutput($output, $key) { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicView($output, $key); } } ?>registry = ipsRegistry::instance(); $this->settings =& $this->registry->fetchSettings(); } public function getOutput() { require_once( IPSLib::getAppDir('ibprobattle') . '/sources/battleHooks.php' ); $this->battleHook = new battleHooks( $this->registry ); return $this->battleHook->statsTopicViewJS(); } } ?> DSWifi 0.3.7 released - Hacking and Homebrew News [/hax] - 1Emulation.com

DSWifi 0.3.7 released

Started by Robert , Apr 10 2009 11:34 PM

Posted 10 April 2009 - 11:34 PM

Wifi library for DS programmers

Changelog isn't available yet.

>> Get the package HERE.
