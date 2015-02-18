Welcome to 1Emulation.comRegister now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. This message will be removed once you have signed in.
- Submitted: Oct 24 2014 09:31 AM
- Last Updated: Oct 24 2014 09:46 AM
- File Size: 17.29MB
- Views: 9153
- Downloads: 620
- Official Release Date: 10/22/2014
- Official Website: http://buildbot.orphis.net/ppsspp/
-
Support Forum:
http://1emulation.com/android
Download PPSSPP (Android Version) Git 0.9.9.1-691-ge2926da
android android emulator
0
This is the Android release! For Windows, please click here.
What's New in Version 0.9.9.1-691-ge2926da (See full changelog)
- Author: Henrik Rydgård
- Commit Log:
- Merge: 40cea2b 0c1dcfeMerge pull request #7020 from unknownbrackets/jit-minorAvoid comparing invalidated iterators
Screenshots
