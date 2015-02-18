Jump to content

Welcome to 1Emulation.com
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. This message will be removed once you have signed in.
Login to Account Create an Account

Submitter

File Information

Download PPSSPP (Android Version) Git 0.9.9.1-691-ge2926da

- - - - -
android android emulator



Screenshots
This is the Android release! For Windows, please click here.
PLEASE NOTE: This is a beta (Git) release and we do not always have the latest versions here. Please see the official website or download the most recent official/stable build instead.
 
PPSSPP can run your PSP games on Android devices. It can even upscale textures that would otherwise be too blurry as they were made for the small screen of the original PSP.
Even on modern Android phones and tables, you can often run at double the original resolution.
 
Screenshots courtesy of ppsspp.org

What's New in Version 0.9.9.1-691-ge2926da (See full changelog)

  • Author: Henrik Rydgård
  • Commit Log:
  • Merge: 40cea2b 0c1dcfeMerge pull request #7020 from unknownbrackets/jit-minorAvoid comparing invalidated iterators


Screenshots

Screenshots


Other files you may be interested in ..





  • 66 Total Files
  • 53 Total Categories
  • 5 Total Authors
  • 254,285 Total Downloads
  • HBMAME Latest File
  • Robert Latest Submitter

4 user(s) are online (in the past 30 minutes)

0 members, 4 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. 1Emulation.com
  2. Downloads
  3. Emulators on Tablets & Smartphones
  4. Android Emulators
  5. PPSSPP (Android Version) Git