- Submitted: Oct 24 2014 09:16 AM
- Last Updated: Oct 24 2014 09:45 AM
- File Size: 17.98MB
- Views: 11009
- Downloads: 1,089
- Official Release Date: 08/18/2014
- Official Website: http://www.ppsspp.org/
Support Forum:
http://1emulation.com/android
Download PPSSPP (Android Version) 0.9.9.1
This is the Android release! For Windows, please click here.
PPSSPP can run your PSP games on Android devices. It can even upscale textures that would otherwise be too blurry as they were made for the small screen of the original PSP.
Even on modern Android phones and tables, you can often run at double the original resolution.
Screenshots courtesy of ppsspp.org
What's New in Version 0.9.9.1 (See full changelog)
- August 18, 2014: 0.9.9.1 update released
- A few issues have been discovered in the release that need fixing, the Star Ocean fix had a bug and there are some unexpected slowdowns.
- NOTE: The Windows version of 0.9.7+ requires new runtime DLLs..
- July 22, 2014: 0.9.9 is here!
- PPSSPP 0.9.9 has been a long time coming but it's finally here! Here's the usual list of what's new:
- CLUT (paletted) texturing from framebuffers supported, fixing many graphical issues like the shadows in Final Fantasy: Type-0
- More types of framebuffer copies are now handled correctly, fixing a variety of graphical issues, like the sun in Burnout and many more
- Better savedata compatibility with the real PSP
- Support for more codecs used by "Custom BGM" and sometimes regular music in games: MP3, AAC
- PMP video format support
- Implemented some strange blending modes like ABSDIFF as shaders, fixing the outlines in DBZ Tag Team and more.
- Emulation of the vrot CPU instruction improved - it caused cracks in FF3 graphics before
- Many bugfixes around the UI, touch D-pad now works better when scaled large
- Workaround implemented to support Star Ocean's stencil trickery as efficiently as possible on all platforms
- Major corrections to module loading and memory management, fixing further games
- Bulgarian and Thai language translations were contributed
- Many, many more game fixes and bug fixes
- Please note that some of the new graphical fixes may cause slowdown in some games. If you are OK with the previous glitches and want to play at the previous speed, there's a new option "Disable slow effects" for you. Also try the new Display Resolution setting.
