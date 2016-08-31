Welcome to 1Emulation.comRegister now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. This message will be removed once you have signed in.
Login to Account Create an Account
Submitter
File Information
- Submitted: Oct 16 2014 10:07 AM
- Last Updated: Aug 31 2016 08:26 AM
- File Size: 26.33MB
- Views: 21068
- Downloads: 18,035
- Official Release Date: 08/31/2016
- Official Website: http://hbmame.1emulation.com
-
Support Forum:
http://1emulation.com/pc/arcade
Previous Versions
Download HBMAME 0.177
0
HBMAME contains homebrews and hacks not found in the regular MAME.
Available in 32 and 64 bits, command-line and GUI versions. For Windows XP and later.
Available in 32 and 64 bits, command-line and GUI versions. For Windows XP and later.
What's New in Version 0.177 (See full changelog)
- New Games
- ---------
- - [akiradmo] Demo [by Mega Shocked]
- - [didemo] Demo of DatImage [by Mega Shocked]
- - [dotrimjr] Dottori-Man Jr [by Chris Covell]
- - [mshjphp] Marvel Super Heroes (Power hack by Pipi899)
- - [mshyh] Marvel Super Heroes (Boss hack by Yumeji)
- - [mvscjemb] Marvel Vs. Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes (Easy Moves hack by Blackheart 24/04/09)
- - [mvscjphp] Marvel Vs. Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes (Power hack by Pipi899)
- - [pfghtjrm] Pocket Fighter (Easy Moves hack by Blackheart 20/04/09)
- - [sgemfch] Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix (Color remix)
- - [vsav2emb] Vampire Savior 2: The Lord of Vampire (Easy Moves hack by Blackheart 30/04/09)
- - [xmcotajb] X-Men: Children of the Atom (Boss hack by Yumeji)
- - [xmcotajphp] X-Men: Children of the Atom (Power hack by Pipi899)
- - [xmvsfjphp] X-Men Vs. Street Fighter (Power hack by Pipi899)
- - [xmvsfrm] X-Men Vs. Street Fighter (Easy Moves hack by Blackheart 22/04/09)
- - [xmvsfryh] X-Men Vs. Street Fighter (ST Char hack by Ydmis)
- 66 Total Files
- 53 Total Categories
- 5 Total Authors
- 254,285 Total Downloads
- HBMAME Latest File
- Robert Latest Submitter
5 user(s) are online (in the past 30 minutes)
0 members, 5 guests, 0 anonymous users