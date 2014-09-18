Welcome to 1Emulation.comRegister now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. This message will be removed once you have signed in.
Submitter
File Information
Sep 18 2014 11:26 AM
Sep 18 2014 11:26 AM
1.16MB
8831
680
01/02/2014
http://nebula.emulatronia.com/
-
Support Forum:
http://1emulation.com/pc/arcade
Download Model 2 Emulator 1.1a
0
Sega Model 2 emulator.
What's New in Version 1.1a (See full changelog)
- Usual "a" release fixing bugs.
- - Added back the game options that were removed in the previous version due to compilation issues (Cheats & options, dump texture cache, reload LUA script)
- - Fixed texture replacement that was also removed.
- - Diferent alpha filtering code that should improve the extra lines in some textures.
- * Model 2 Emulator v1.1a. This package includes both the normal and MultiCPU versions exes.
