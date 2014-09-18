Jump to content

Download Model 2 Emulator 1.1a

Screenshots
Sega Model 2 emulator.

What's New in Version 1.1a (See full changelog)

  • Usual "a" release fixing bugs.
  • - Added back the game options that were removed in the previous version due to compilation issues (Cheats & options, dump texture cache, reload LUA script)
  • - Fixed texture replacement that was also removed.
  • - Diferent alpha filtering code that should improve the extra lines in some textures.
  • * Model 2 Emulator v1.1a. This package includes both the normal and MultiCPU versions exes.




