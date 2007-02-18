Welcome to 1Emulation.comRegister now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. This message will be removed once you have signed in.
Login to Account Create an Account
Submitter
File Information
- Submitted: Sep 18 2014 11:07 AM
- Last Updated: Sep 26 2014 08:44 PM
- File Size: 9.82MB
- Views: 8101
- Downloads: 218
- Official Release Date: 02/18/2007
- Official Website: http://nebula.emulatronia.com/
-
Support Forum:
http://1emulation.com/pc/arcade
Download Nebula 2.25
0
Arcade emulator, NeoGeo, CPS1, CPS2, PGM.
2.25 and 2.25b are official releases
2.25a is a hack build by Wesker.
2.25-SP is an unknown hack build.
2.25 and 2.25b are official releases
2.25a is a hack build by Wesker.
2.25-SP is an unknown hack build.
What's New in Version 2.25 (See full changelog)
- While I finish nebula 2.26, here is a quick update to thank the people that donated me a PGM mainboard and the cart to extract the Knights of Valour Super Heroes internal protection program. Thanks to the people at BOBO KOV WORLD (http://kofbobo.chinae3.com) for the donation and happy new chinese year to everyone!!.
- PGM
- Added Knights of Valour Super Heroes. Thanks to KOFBOBO and the rest of people in BOBO KOV WORLD (http://kofbobo.chinae3.com/) for the donation of a PGM motherboard and game Cart for kovsh to extract the protection program.
- Added Martial Masters
- Added The Killing Blade (only Rev 109 works)
- Added internal protection program for Photoy2k, removed simulation..
- NEOGEO
- Fixed kof2002 and Matrimelee driversin speksnk.net boards
- CPS 1
- Fixed CPSQ & CPS_Extra dat files.
- GENERAL
- Added some cheats, transparency tables and tracklists.
- 66 Total Files
- 53 Total Categories
- 5 Total Authors
- 254,285 Total Downloads
- HBMAME Latest File
- Robert Latest Submitter
4 user(s) are online (in the past 30 minutes)
0 members, 4 guests, 0 anonymous users