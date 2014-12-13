Welcome to 1Emulation.comRegister now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. This message will be removed once you have signed in.
- Submitted: Sep 18 2014 10:30 AM
- Last Updated: Dec 20 2014 11:25 AM
- File Size: 452.33K
- Views: 9683
- Downloads: 981
- Official Release Date: 12/13/2014
- Official Website: http://www.yanese.com/
http://1emulation.com/pc/nes+snes
Yanese is a NES emulator for Windows 32 and 64 bit.
What's New in Version 0.46 (See full changelog)
- * Minor bug fixes: Battletoads as well other games run well now.
- * No debugger: It wasn't powerful enough and i did this emulator meant to play, not for dev. Anyway it had some bugs.
- * Fixed "Window X" Behavior: Now it works well.
