- Submitted: Sep 22 2013 07:33 AM
- Last Updated: Sep 26 2014 11:33 AM
- File Size: 2.33MB
- Views: 4389
- Downloads: 635
- Official Release Date: 11/22/2013
- Official Website: http://www.ouma.jp/ootake/
Previous Versions
Download Ootake 2.75
Ootake is a PC-Engine emulator for Windows.
What's New in Version 2.75 (See full changelog)
- 2013/11/22 2.75 released
- - "Power-On Black Screen Effect" menu was added to CPU menu. When this menu
- is checked, the state of a television at power-on (the screen display
- passes about one second) is simulated. (default)
- - "Configure Sprite&BG Buttons" menu was added to CPU menu. This is a
- function for the developer. The button (keyboard is also available) that
- switches non-display of sprite and BG is set.
- - With Windows8, the bug that the file dialog occasionally stopped was
- corrected.
- * As for the Windows8 environment, the delay of the display (two extra
- frames with Win7/Vista invalidated Aero case) happens. because the
- drawing buffer(Aero with win7/vista) was not voidable.
- If possible, please play with Windows7/Vista/XP when you enjoy an
- action or a shooting game.
- For Windows8.1, I schedule "Direct3D low-latencypresentation API
- function" of DirectX11.2 to be used in the far future. I want to cancel
- Input Lag.
- - The speed and timing were brought close to the movement of a real machine.
- In the start demo of "Asuka 120% Maxima", the problem that one frame
- screen falls into disorder was solved. In the demo of "The Kung-Fu", the
- problem that the upper part of the screen flickers was solved(reduced.
- with even real machine it sometimes has the flicker).
- - Additionally, a detailed part has been improved and corrected.
