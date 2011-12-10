Jump to content

Welcome to 1Emulation.com
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. This message will be removed once you have signed in.
Login to Account Create an Account




Photo
- - - - -

Testing to see if it works now... or not!

Posted by Robert , 08 December 2011 · 5,696 views

I'm told the blogs are working again... so let's see...




Photo
miskie
Dec 10 2011 01:31 PM
Well, I can see it - and I can respond to this blog post, so I would say, yes - they work again. :)
  • Report
Photo
emsley
Dec 11 2011 03:03 PM
I aslo decided to post to see if it worked.
Great blog Robert would read again :)
  • Report

Recent Comments

0 user(s) viewing

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

Search My Blog

  1. 1Emulation.com
  2. Community Blog
  3. Robert's Blog
  4. Testing to see if it works now... or not!